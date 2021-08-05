Medolife Rx To Participate In Inaugural Tony Hawk's Vert Alert, Showcasing Breakthrough Pain Relief And Immunapen Product Lines

BURBANK, Calif., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Medolife Rx, Inc. ("Medolife"), a global integrated Bio-Pharmaceutical company with R&D, manufacturing, and consumer product distribution, which is a majority owned subsidiary of Quanta, Inc. (OTC PINK: QNTA), announced today that it will join the highly anticipated "Tony Hawk's Vert Alert" competition. This event will feature the most elite current skaters and returning Olympians, top skating legends, such as Tony Hawk, as well as members of the famous Bones Brigade. The event will be held at the Utah State Fairgrounds in Salt Lake City on August 27 and 28. This is the first major audience-attended skateboarding competition since the beginning of the pandemic, which is looking to attract over 8,000 attendees over the two days of competition.

Now under the Aelia brand name, this event also marks the Company's relaunch of its extremely popular polarized muscle rub products, and the expansion into additional products targeting foot pain, anti-cramp, migraine relief, sun care, burn, wound care and eczema relief. All products in the Aelia brand contain polarized active ingredients utilizing the company's patented process.

This also marks the first public introduction of the Company's highly anticipated Immunapen™ brand. The Immunapen™ product line utilizes the Company's proprietary polarized scorpion peptide formulation, which is a clinically proven immune system enhancer. The four unique homeopathic pens focus on a specific area of wellness, such as energy and focus, anti-anxiety, stress relief and general immune support. The Immunapen™ products target the current needs of the population during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This will be one of our first major marketing activations alongside Tony Hawk, and we couldn't be more excited for the venue and opportunity," said Medolife CEO Dr. Arthur Mikaelian. "Working with Tony Hawk to spread the word about our Aelia product line has been a dream-come-true. He is a world-class athlete, who not only embraces the products but has a deep understanding of their benefits, especially for active lifestyle users. His audience is extremely diverse, and we look forward to supporting him and his work for years to come."

Announced in mid-June, the Company signed a product endorsement agreement with Tony Hawk, where he would help promote its line of groundbreaking, polarized cannabis-based (Hemp oil/CBD) products. The Company recently relaunched its direct-to-consumer e-commerce channel https://aeliastore.com/.

About Medolife Rx

Medolife Rx, Inc. is a global biotechnology company with operations in clinical research, manufacturing, and consumer products. Medolife Rx was created through the merger of Medolife, a private company founded by Dr. Arthur Mikaelian who pioneered the unlaying polarization technology that makes the Company's portfolio of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products so effective, and Quanta, Inc., a direct-to-consumer wellness product portfolio company. The Company's lead clinical development programs include Escozine®, a proprietary formulation consisting of small molecule peptides derived from Rhopalurus princeps scorpions, which is amplified by the Company's polarization technology and is being researched as a treatment of various indications, including COVID-19 and cancer. The Company has completed preclinical safety and efficacy research on Escozine® and is pursuing product registration and drug approval in various countries, including the United States and throughout Latin America.

Through its subsidiary QuantRx, Medolife manufactures and distributes consumer wellness products in high-impact consumer areas such as pain relief, beauty, and general wellness. QuantRx products are designed using Dr. Mikaelian's polarization technology, which applies advances in quantum biology to increase the potency of active ingredients. Ultimately, Quanta's mission is to deliver better, more effective ingredients to elevate product efficacy, reduce waste, and facilitate healthier, more sustainable consumption.

Beyond its own clinical and consumer applications, the polarization technology used by Medolife and its subsidiaries has many potential applications. From potentiating bio-ingredients, to producing more-effective carbon-trapping plants, to transformative anti-aging solutions, Medolife has the opportunity to upend how commercial and pharmaceutical products are made and increase their benefits, while decreasing their chemical concentration.

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature which express the beliefs and expectations of management including statements regarding the Company's expected results of operations or liquidity; statements concerning projections, predictions, expectations, estimates or forecasts as to our business, financial and operational results and future economic performance; and statements of management's goals and objectives and other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continuing," "ongoing," "expect," "we believe," "we intend," "may," "will," "should," "could," and similar expressions. Such statements are based on current plans, estimates and expectations and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors and additional information are discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and statements in this release should be evaluated in light of these important factors. Although we believe that these statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we cannot guarantee future results. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contacts:

it@medolife.com