Medolife Rx Completes Batch Production Of Escozine® For FDA Submission

BURBANK, Calif., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Medolife Rx, Inc. ("Medolife"), a global integrated bioceutical company with R&D, manufacturing, and consumer product distribution, which is a majority owned subsidiary of Quanta, Inc. (OTC PINK: QNTA), announced today that it has completed production of a batch of its lead drug candidate Escozine® and finalized analysis of the batch, which is now ready for submission to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a part of its Pre-Investigational New Drug (PIND #150335) filing as a potential treatment for the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) virus.

As a part of its previously announced filing with the FDA on Escozine®, which is a polarized solution of the Rhopalurus princeps scorpion peptide owned by Medolife, the Company was asked to produce a batch of the drug for further investigation by the agency. As such, Medolife produced the batch and performed analysis on it, confirming its microbiology and inclusion of its main ingredient. After successful completion of the analysis, the Company is now prepared to submit the batch according to the FDA's request, moving the Company closer to FDA registration of the drug through the IND regulatory process. The Company hopes to complete the submission in the coming week.

"While we continue to await product registration in the Dominican Republic (DR) on Escozine®, it is extremely encouraging that we continue to move forward in our FDA registration simultaneously," said Medolife CEO Dr. Arthur Mikaelian. "We have completed multiple pre-clinical and clinical studies validating the anti-viral properties of Escozine® and its increased efficacy through our polarization technology. We've seen no signs of toxicity at any level and with data from over 500 patients in the DR who experienced decreased symptoms and severity of the effects of COVID-19, I could not be more confident in the drug's ability to fight this debilitating virus. Now having received the request from the FDA and having produced the batch requested, we are moving forward at an excellent pace in all of our COVID-19 clinical product registration programs and look forward to further updates from both regulatory bodies even faster than previously anticipated."

The Company has conducted clinical studies on Escozine® as a therapeutic for both COVID-19 and multiple cancers, including ovarian and bladder cancer. Medolife is seeking product registration in the Dominican Republic for the treatment of COVID-19 through its exclusive relationship with the country's Ministry of Health and is also continuing studies on the drug's effects on various cancers in both the DR and US. Medolife's drug candidates and nutraceutical products utilize a patented polarization technology developed by Dr. Mikaelian that increases the potency of single molecules and complex compounds.

Medolife Rx, Inc. is a global biotechnology company with operations in clinical research, manufacturing, and consumer products. MedolifeRx was created through the merger of Medolife, a private company founded by Dr. Arthur Mikaelian who pioneered the unlaying polarization technology that makes the Company's portfolio of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products so effective, and Quanta, Inc., a direct-to-consumer wellness product portfolio company. The Company's lead clinical development programs include Escozine®, a proprietary formulation consisting of small molecule peptides derived from Rhopalurus princeps scorpions which is amplified by the Company's polarization technology and is being researched as a treatment of various indications, including COVID-19 and cancer. The Company has completed preclinical safety and efficacy research on Escozine® and is pursuing product registration and drug approval in various countries, including the United States and throughout Latin America.

Through its subsidiary QuantRx, Medolife manufactures and distributes consumer wellness and nutraceutical products in high-impact consumer areas such as pain relief, beauty, and general wellness. QuantRx products are designed using Dr. Mikaelian's polarization technology which applies advances in quantum biology to increase the potency of active ingredients. Currently, QuantRx supports product formulations in pain management, anti-inflammation, skincare, agriculture, nutritional supplements, and plant-based consumables. Ultimately, Quanta's mission is to deliver better, more effective ingredients to elevate product efficacy, reduce waste, and facilitate healthier, more sustainable consumption.

Beyond its own clinical and consumer applications, the polarization technology used by Medolife and its subsidiaries has many potential applications. From potentiating bio-ingredients, to producing more-effective carbon-trapping plants, to transformative anti-aging solutions, Medolife has the opportunity to upend how commercial and pharmaceutical products are made and increase their benefits, while decreasing their chemical concentration.

