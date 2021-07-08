Medolife Rx Clinical Observations Demonstrates Effectiveness Of Escozine In Complementary Use With COVID-19 Vaccines

BURBANK, Calif., July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Medolife Rx, Inc. ("Medolife"), a global integrated biopharmaceutical company with R&D, manufacturing, and consumer product distribution, which is a majority owned subsidiary of Quanta, Inc. (OTC PINK: QNTA), announced today new clinical observations made on its lead drug candidate Escozine®.

Physicians observed that patients who originally had strong adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines and who were given Escozine®, experienced significantly lessened side effects. Typical vaccine side effects are similar to symptoms of the actual COVID-19 virus, including body cough, aches, fatigue and fever, among others.

These observations have led the Company to move forward with pursuing an additional pilot study on the drug, looking to prove its effectiveness in decreasing side effects of vaccinations for COVID-19. Management plans to meet with the Ministry of Health and the office of the President of the DR to present the observations and seek further guidance on next steps for approval as a complimentary product for vaccine recipients.

"It only makes sense that Escozine® would be effective in mitigating side effects of COVID-19 vaccines as it has been proven to be effective in treating or diminishing the symptoms of the COVID-19 virus itself," said Medolife CEO Dr. Arthur Mikaelian. "Specifically in the DR, and in many places around the world, vaccine hesitancy is becoming more common for a multitude of reasons, including the side effects associated with them. While the idea of pursuing Escozine® as a complementary product to COVID-19 vaccines was not originally included in our study parameters, we plan to quickly initiate a pilot study in order to prove its potential effectiveness as such. If we are able to do so, Escozine® could have global applications as a complementary medicine, decreasing the severity of side effects of COVID-19 vaccines, and hopefully, decreasing vaccine hesitancy in patients with a high side effect risk rate."

The Company is currently pursuing approval of Escozine® as both a palliative and therapeutic treatment for the virus in the US and the DR, with positive data from preclinical studies suggesting its effectiveness. Given that Escozine® has received product registration as a natural alternative medicine in Dominican and been a part of these clinical studies, physicians at the clinic provided doses to certain vaccine recipients and observed this reduction in side effects.

Escozine®, which is comprised of scorpion peptides that have been polarized by the Company's proprietary process, is Medolife's lead drug candidate. The Company recently announced that it has received a detailed response from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on its Pre-Investigational New Drug (Pre-IND) submission on Escozine® as both a potential palliative and therapeutic drug for the COVID-19 virus. In the response, the FDA acknowledged the Company's clinical trial that took place in the DR as a proof-of-concept study and provided detailed guidelines for next steps in its approval process. The Company is in the process of outlining an additional DNA toxicology study as well as a formal clinical Pharmacokinetic (PK) study that it hopes to launch in short order.

About Medolife Rx

Medolife Rx, Inc. is a global biotechnology company with operations in clinical research, manufacturing, and consumer products. Medolife Rx was created through the merger of Medolife, a private company founded by Dr. Arthur Mikaelian who pioneered the unlaying polarization technology that makes the Company's portfolio of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products so effective, and Quanta, Inc., a direct-to-consumer wellness product portfolio company. The Company's lead clinical development programs include Escozine®, a proprietary formulation consisting of small molecule peptides derived from Rhopalurus princeps scorpions, which is amplified by the Company's polarization technology and is being researched as a treatment of various indications, including COVID-19 and cancer. The Company has completed preclinical safety and efficacy research on Escozine® and is pursuing product registration and drug approval in various countries, including the United States and throughout Latin America.

Through its subsidiary QuantRx, Medolife manufactures and distributes consumer wellness products in high-impact consumer areas such as pain relief, beauty, and general wellness. QuantRx products are designed using Dr. Mikaelian's polarization technology, which applies advances in quantum biology to increase the potency of active ingredients. Ultimately, Quanta's mission is to deliver better, more effective ingredients to elevate product efficacy, reduce waste, and facilitate healthier, more sustainable consumption.

Beyond its own clinical and consumer applications, the polarization technology used by Medolife and its subsidiaries has many potential applications. From potentiating bio-ingredients, to producing more-effective carbon-trapping plants, to transformative anti-aging solutions, Medolife has the opportunity to upend how commercial and pharmaceutical products are made and increase their benefits, while decreasing their chemical concentration.

Forward-Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature which express the beliefs and expectations of management including statements regarding the Company's expected results of operations or liquidity; statements concerning projections, predictions, expectations, estimates or forecasts as to our business, financial and operational results and future economic performance; and statements of management's goals and objectives and other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continuing," "ongoing," "expect," "we believe," "we intend," "may," "will," "should," "could," and similar expressions. Such statements are based on current plans, estimates and expectations and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors and additional information are discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and statements in this release should be evaluated in light of these important factors. Although we believe that these statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we cannot guarantee future results. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

