Medolife Rx Announces Upcoming Release Of New Aelia Commercials Featuring Tony Hawk

BURBANK, Calif., Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Medolife Rx, Inc. ("Medolife"), a global integrated bioceutical company with R&D, manufacturing, and consumer product distribution, which is a majority owned subsidiary of Quanta, Inc. (OTCQB: QNTA), announced today its upcoming release of commercials featuring product spokesperson Tony Hawk. One commercial is planned to air on multiple social media platforms in November, with a holiday-themed commercial to follow up beginning of December. Various still images from the photoshoot will also be featured across social media platforms.

The Company continues working with renowned skateboarder Tony Hawk as its product spokesperson for its Aelia line of pain management products. In August, the Company participated in an in-person Vert Alert event, where it showcased its products to Olympic and pro athletes from all over the country, as well as the general public. Together, the Company and Tony Hawk are excited to share the new content, with the goal to entertain and educate on the ingredients that have been polarized by Medolife's proprietary process that increases the potency of the active ingredients by up to five times.

"Everybody had a great time filming the commercials and I feel there is an even greater understanding among those that participated on what makes Aelia products so unique," said Medolife CEO Dr. Arthur Mikaelian. "Tony was kind enough to give me a few lessons on riding a skateboard, and I was happy that Tony showed an interest in our science. We exchanged many laughs and look forward to our continued partnership. I would say my biggest takeaway from this experience is that I have a long way to go before I am as confident on a skateboard as I am about the efficacy of our products."

In recent months, the Company has demonstrated tremendous progress in both its clinical development program as well as its direct-to-consumer nutraceutical product portfolio. It is in the process of completing a pharmacokinetic (PK) study on its lead drug candidate Escozine® per an instructional response from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as it relates to the Company's pre-Investigational New Drug (Pre-IND) application for Escozine®. Additionally, it has ramped up its sales and marketing initiatives on its consumer products including the attendance and sponsorship of the Tony Hawk Vert Alert event, where it showcased its revolutionary line of pain relief products and introduced its Immunapen™ line of products. The Company hopes to soon receive approval on their name and symbol change, which was announced earlier this year.

About Medolife Rx

Medolife Rx, Inc. is a global biotechnology company with operations in clinical research, manufacturing, and consumer products. Medolife Rx was created through the merger of Medolife, a private company founded by Dr. Arthur Mikaelian who pioneered the unlaying polarization technology that makes the Company's portfolio of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products so effective, and Quanta, Inc., a direct-to-consumer wellness product portfolio company. The Company's lead clinical development programs include Escozine®, a proprietary formulation consisting of small molecule peptides derived from Rhopalurus princeps scorpions which is amplified by the Company's polarization technology and is being researched as a treatment of various indications, including COVID-19 and cancer. The Company has completed preclinical safety and efficacy research on Escozine® and is pursuing product registration and drug approval in various countries, including the United States and throughout Latin America.

Through its subsidiary Aelia, Medolife manufactures and distributes consumer wellness and nutraceutical products in high-impact consumer areas such as pain relief, beauty, and general wellness. Aelia products are designed using Dr. Mikaelian's polarization technology which applies advances in quantum biology to increase the potency of active ingredients. Currently, Aelia supports product formulations in pain management, anti-inflammation, skincare, agriculture, nutritional supplements, and plant-based consumables. Ultimately, Quanta's mission is to deliver better, more effective ingredients to elevate product efficacy, reduce waste, and facilitate healthier, more sustainable consumption.

Beyond its own clinical and consumer applications, the polarization technology used by Medolife and its subsidiaries has many potential applications. From potentiating bio-ingredients, to producing more-effective carbon-trapping plants, to transformative anti-aging solutions, Medolife has the opportunity to upend how commercial and pharmaceutical products are made and increase their benefits, while decreasing their chemical concentration.

Forward-Looking Statements

