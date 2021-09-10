Mednow Commences Operation In Nova Scotia

Mednow Inc. (" Mednow" or the " Company") (TSXV:MNOW; OTCQB:MDNWF), Canada's on-demand virtual pharmacy, is pleased to announce it has received all necessary approvals for its pharmacy license from the Nova Scotia College of Pharmacists to expand its pharmacy operations in the province of Nova Scotia. With operations in Nova Scotia now established for on-demand home delivery services, Mednow.ca services Halifax, the largest city in Atlantic Canada, with same-day delivery. The Company now offers its digital pharmacy services through three fulfillment centres located in Ontario, British Columbia and Nova Scotia.

As previously reported on May 6, 2021, Mednow has secured a fulfillment center in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, located adjacent to the Nova Scotia Health Care System. Mr. Patrick Murray joined Mednow to lead the growth of this operation as a pharmacist with over eight years of experience in community pharmacy of Halifax, most recently at Compass Pharmacies of Nova Scotia. The pharmacy market in Nova Scotia is unique, whereby pharmacists can be reimbursed by the province for prescribing for minor ailments, in additional to traditional prescriptions, which is consistent with Mednow's holistic approach to pharmacy and healthcare.

"We are rapidly moving towards national coverage of the Canadian pharmacy market. A national footprint remains an important milestone for the growth of our institutional business and developing a comprehensive and digitally routed healthcare offering for Canadians. Nova Scotia brings us one step closer to achieving this goal and also provides an attractive population base for the roll out of our Medvisit and digital healthcare platforms," said Karim Nassar, Chief Executive Officer.

Mednow is a healthcare technology company offering virtual access with exceptional care. Designed with access and quality care in mind, Mednow.ca provides virtual pharmacy services with convenience and through an interdisciplinary approach to healthcare that is focused on the patient experience. Pharmacy services include free at-home delivery of medications, a user-friendly interface for easy upload, transfer and refill of prescriptions, access to healthcare professionals through an intuitive chat experience, a specialized PillSmart™ system that packages prescriptions and vitamins by date and time, as well as access to telemedicine.

