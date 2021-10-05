Mednet Launches New And Enhanced Trial Supply Management Functionality

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Mednet, a healthcare technology company, announced its latest software release featuring expanded trial supply management capabilities. The new Trial Supply Manager, a component of Mednet's Randomization and Trial Supply Management (RTSM) module, features a new and improved user interface to optimize the user experience. The enhanced module also includes new features to address key supply management requirements, while also simplifying setup of trial supply, enabling research teams to get studies up and running more quickly. Mednet's recent release also includes additional features to enable users to build and execute studies as quickly as possible.

The enhanced trial supply management module is part of a multi-release initiative to create a new user interface and improve the user experience for inventory management. In addition to an improved user experience, the new module includes the addition of supply depots, enabling the use of multiple supply depots. As clinical trial designs become more complex and global, multiple supply depots are critical to support different geographic regions or varying product or dosage types. A new summary page in the module also provides a comprehensive, high-level view of the study's supply chain, enabling users to quickly check status and proactively identify any issues.

Mednet's latest release also includes key features to dramatically improve the efficiency of key study processes. In addition to the new Trial Supply Manager, the release includes expanded functionality of the platform's job service, providing users with additional control of their study management to improve efficiency. Additionally, the release includes business logic enhancements designed to improve efficiency and study performance by reducing the number of unique edit-checks a designer needs to create.

The recent update continues to build on Mednet's strategic priorities to expand its feature set while improving the overall user experience and addressing the rapidly evolving requirements of clinical research. The latest release was recently rolled out to existing customers and is also now available for new customers. In the short term, Mednet will continue to make its legacy Inventory Management module available to existing customers and studies.

"Today's clinical research industry is evolving rapidly, and complexity of study designs, new data sources, increasing globalization and an ongoing pressure to build and execute studies as efficiently as possible are just some of the pressures facing research teams today," said Rob Robertson, chief executive officer, Mednet. "Mednet is committed to helping our customers effectively address both current and emerging demands. This latest release further optimizes the iMednet platform with new features and enhancements to significantly improve the user experience and increase efficiency, while enabling research teams to optimally address today's study design requirements."

Mednet is a healthcare technology company specializing in eClinical solutions designed for the global life sciences community. Mednet's comprehensive, EDC-centric eClinical platform improves the efficiency of clinical studies of all types and sizes. Beyond electronic data capture (EDC), Mednet's solution set provides the tools required to build and manage all types of clinical research, while enabling organizations to adapt to evolving demands and requirements. Pharmaceutical, medical device, biotechnology and Contract Research Organizations (CROs) around the world have trusted Mednet for nearly 20 years to deliver the technology innovation, experience and reliability they need for success.

