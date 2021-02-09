MedMen Enterprises Inc. Retains Moelis & Company LLC As Financial Advisor

MedMen Enterprises Inc. ("MedMen" or the "Company") (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF), a cannabis retailer with operations across the U.S., today announced that it has engaged Moelis & Company LLC as its financial advisor to assist the Company in analyzing various strategic alternatives to position the Company for future success and to maximize stakeholder value.

In connection with the announcement, Tom Lynch, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MedMen, noted, "We are thrilled to partner with Moelis as our financial advisor; it's a testament to the professionalization of MedMen and the cannabis industry that we are working with advisors of this caliber to maximize value and strengthen the Company for our customers, our employees, and our shareholders."

About MedMen

MedMen is a U.S. cannabis retailer with flagship locations in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Chicago, and New York. MedMen offers a robust selection of high-quality products, including MedMen-owned brands [statemade], LuxLyte, and MedMen Red through its premium retail stores, proprietary delivery service, as well as curbside and in-store pick up. MedMen Buds, an industry-first loyalty program, provides exclusive access to promotions, product drops and content. MedMen believes that a world where cannabis is legal and regulated is safer, healthier and happier. Learn more about MedMen at www.medmen.com.

Source: MedMen Enterprises

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210208005944/en/