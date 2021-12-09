MedMen Announces Nationwide Donation Drive, Holiday Promo

MedMen Enterprises Inc. ( "MedMen" or the "Company") (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF), a leading cannabis retailer with operations across the nation, today unveiled plans to ring in the holidays with a nationwide donation drive conducted between December 13-23,...

MedMen Enterprises Inc. ( "MedMen" or the "Company") (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF), a leading cannabis retailer with operations across the nation, today unveiled plans to ring in the holidays with a nationwide donation drive conducted between December 13-23, with collections going to local charities in MedMen markets.

As part of the nationwide effort, each MedMen dispensary has independently selected a local charity, non-profit or rescue organization to direct their contributions to - from homeless shelters to food banks. Customers will receive 10% off their orders in exchange for donations.

Details of the initiatives are as follows:

Florida MedMen Coral Shores: Momma T's Food Pantry MedMen Downtown West Palm Beach: Palm Beach Food Bank MedMen Orlando: Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida MedMen Pensacola: Manna Food Bank MedMen South Beach: Krisit's House Toy Drive MedMen St. Petersburg: Casa Food and Toy Drive MedMen Tallahassee: Second Harvest of the Big Bend Food Bank



California MedMen Emeryville: KAFPA (Kinship, Adoptive, & Foster Parent Association) MedMen Long Beach: Ronald McDonald House MedMen Los Angeles-Beverly Hills: LA Mission MedMen Los Angeles-DTLA: East LA Rising MedMen LAX Airport-St. Francis Pantry MedMen Venice-Abbot Kinney: Boys and Girls Club MedMen Venice-Lincoln Blvd: West Side Food Bank MedMen Los Angeles-West Hollywood: LA Mission MedMen Kearny Mesa: San Diego Food Bank MedMen Torrey Pines: Wounded Warrior Homes MedMen San Jose: KAFPA (Kinship, Adoptive, & Foster Parent Association) MedMen Santa Ana: Families Forward



Nevada MedMen Las Vegas-Downtown (Arts District): Opportunity Village MedMen Paradise: Ronald McDonald House MedMen Spring Valley: Dream Center



New York MedMen Buffalo: Feed More West New York MedMen Long Island (Lake Success): Long Island Cares MedMen NYC (5 th Avenue): City Harvest MedMen Syracuse: Food Bank of Central New York



Illinois MedMen Oak Park: Greater Chicago Food Depository



Arizona MedMen Scottsdale (Talking Stick): Arizona Helping Hands



"Now more than ever, MedMen continues to prioritize its community relationships and impact," said Michael Serruya, Interim CEO, MedMen. "Through our locally tailored donation drives this holiday season, we are able to make a tangible positive impact on the daily lives of the customers we serve."

This latest philanthropic initiative is a testament to MedMen's new era of post-turnaround accelerated growth and demonstrates the Company's commitment to trusted, high-quality products, unparalleled service and building a more equitable, patient-centric industry. MedMen's full inventory of vaporizers, concentrates, pre-rolls and flower are available in stores or through the Company's proprietary online ordering service for all patients and Buds rewards members.

To purchase MedMen products, please visit www.medmen.com, or find a dispensary near you at https://www.medmen.com/stores.

ABOUT MEDMEN:

MedMen is a premier American cannabis retailer with an operational footprint in California, Nevada, Illinois, Arizona, Massachusetts, and Florida. MedMen offers a robust selection of high-quality products, including MedMen-owned brands MedMen Red and LuxLyte through its premium retail stores, proprietary delivery service, as well as curbside and in-store pickup. MedMen Buds, an industry-first loyalty program, provides exclusive access to promotions, product drops and content. MedMen believes that a world where cannabis is legal and regulated is safer, healthier, and happier. Learn more about MedMen at www.medmen.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211209006121/en/