MedMen Announces Cancellation Of 815,295 Class A Super Voting Shares

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF) ("MedMen" or the "Company"), a cannabis retailer with operations across the U.S., today announced that effective as of December 10, 2020, pursuant to the terms and conditions contained in a purchase agreement between MedMen and Andrew Modlin dated January 30, 2020, the remaining 815,295 Class A super voting shares that had been held by Mr. Modlin were automatically cancelled. Concurrently, the proxy that Mr. Modlin had granted to Benjamin Rose in respect of the voting of such shares expired. As a result of the share cancellation, the Company has only one class of outstanding shares, being the Class B subordinate voting shares.

ABOUT MEDMEN:

