MedMen Announces Annual General Meeting Results

MedMen Enterprises Inc. ( "MedMen" or the "Company") (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF), a leading cannabis retailer with operations across the United States, today announced the results of its annual meeting (the of shareholders ( "MedMen Shareholders") held on...

MedMen Enterprises Inc. ( "MedMen" or the "Company") (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF), a leading cannabis retailer with operations across the United States, today announced the results of its annual meeting (the of shareholders ( "MedMen Shareholders") held on November 10, 2020.

MedMen Shareholders voted in favor of the following agenda items:

Setting the number of Board of Directors ( "Directors" ) of the Company at seven (7), subject to permitted increases

) of the Company at seven (7), subject to permitted increases Electing Benjamin Rose, Niki Christoff, Mel Elias, Al Harrington, Tom Lynch, Errol Schweizer and Cameron Smith as Directors

Re-appointing MNP LLC as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors of the Company to fix their remuneration.

The new Board of Directors is comprised of experienced executives across the cannabis, retail, food and beverage, and public policy sectors:

Ben Rose

Mr. Rose is the Chief Investment Officer for Wicklow Capital, an active early stage investor in a variety of innovative sectors, including blockchain technologies, biotechnology and cannabis. At Wicklow, Mr. Rose focuses on working with portfolio investments to identify strategic opportunities for growth while building best in class operations. He has more than 20 years of experience in both financial markets and entrepreneurial finance, having served as a managing director, portfolio manager and trader for a variety of institutional, high performance investment firms.

Niki Christoff

Ms. Christoff most recently served as a Senior Vice President of Strategy and Government Relations at Salesforce, where she has held the role from 2017 to 2020. Prior to joining Salesforce, Ms. Christoff served as Senior Director of Public Policy at Uber. Ms. Christoff also held a number of positions at Google over a span of eight years, including most recently, serving as Director of Global Communications and Public Affairs. In 2019, Ms. Christoff was named one of Fortune's "25 Most Powerful Women in Politics."

Mel Elias

Mr. Elias is an active investor, entrepreneur and developer in Los Angeles and has past and present board experience in CPG and consumer retail businesses both in the United States and internationally. Mr. Elias was previously the President and CEO of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf for six years, until it was sold in 2013.

Al Harrington

Mr. Harrington is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Viola, Inc., a premium cannabis company. Additionally, he is also the founder of Harrington Wellness, a manufacturing company of non-psychoactive cannabinoid products, which currently produces cannabis topical solutions. Prior to his entry into the cannabis industry, Mr. Harrington was a professional basketball player for 16 seasons in the NBA, playing for the Indiana Pacers, the Atlanta Hawks, the Golden State Warriors, as well as the New York Knicks, among others.

Tom Lynch

Mr. Lynch is a Partner and Senior Managing Director of SierraConstellation Partners ( "SCP"), and brings with him over two decades of capital market experience with a deep focus in restructuring, workouts, recapitalizations, M&A, secondary market transactions, as well as strategic planning and execution. Prior to joining SCP, Tom was the co-founder and Managing Partner of Woods Hole Capital. Prior to founding Woods Hole Capital, Tom was the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Frederick's of Hollywood Group (a publicly traded company). In this capacity, Mr. Lynch led an out of court financial and operational restructuring which culminated in a sale to Phil Falcone's HRG Group in 2014. Prior to joining Frederick's, Mr. Lynch was the CEO of Mellon HBV later renamed Fursa Alternative Strategies.

Errol Schweizer

Mr. Schweizer is a strategic advisor to several high-growth retailers and brands. Mr. Schweizer has over 25 years of experience in the food and cannabis industries, including 15 years at Whole Foods Market, where he held a number of roles within the organization, including Vice President of Grocery. In this role, Mr. Schweizer oversaw merchandising, product assortment, promotional programs and financial performance for over 80 product categories and $5 billion in annual sales.

Cameron Smith

Mr. Smith currently operates a private angel investment and advisory fund that focuses on health food. Prior to his investment and advisory business, Mr. Smith was General Counsel of The Island ENC, Inc., President of Quantlab Financial and worked at the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.

ABOUT MEDMEN:

MedMen is a cannabis retailer with flagship locations in California, Nevada, Illinois, Florida, and New York. MedMen offers a robust selection of high-quality products, including MedMen-owned brands [statemade], LuxLyte, and MedMen Red through its premium retail stores, proprietary delivery service, as well as curbside and in-store pick up. MedMen Buds, the Company's loyalty program, provides exclusive access to promotions, product drops and content. MedMen believes that a world where cannabis is legal and regulated is safer, healthier and happier. Learn more about MedMen and The MedMen Foundation at www.medmen.com.

SOURCE: MedMen Enterprises

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201111005764/en/