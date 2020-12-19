Medly Pharmacy, EmblemHealth, NYC Housing Authority, And NYPD PSA 7 Team Up For Toy Giveaway And Flu Shot Event

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Dec. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medly Pharmacy , a full-service, digital pharmacy that offers free same-day prescription delivery, announced today a joint toy giveaway and flu clinic in partnership with EmblemHealth, one of the nation's largest not-for-profit health insurers, the NYC Housing Authority (NYCHA), and NYPD Police Service Area 7 (PSA 7). The groups aim to alleviate some of the hardships Bronx families have experienced this year by providing them direct access to flu shots and an opportunity to give their children new toys this holiday season.

The event, "Cops Who Saved Christmas'', will take place on Melrose Avenue in The Bronx and NYPD PSA 7 will give away new, unwrapped toys to more than 1,500 residents in need, which have been graciously donated by the Toys for Tots program. Police officers will be handing out the toys dressed in holiday costumes and offer a chance for the community's youth to talk with local officers who work to keep their streets safe. NYPD will block off Melrose Avenue so that safe social distancing measures can be maintained, and masks will be mandatory. Flu vaccines will also be offered through Medly and EmblemHealth.

As the country sets daily records for COVID-19 hospitalizations, business closures and layoffs leave millions of people newly unemployed — especially in The Bronx, which has the highest unemployment rate of any county in the state and more than 60% of residents on Medicaid. Families in The Bronx are struggling to put food on the table, and local leaders recognize that many are unable to take preventative health measures and provide toys for their kids this holiday season.

This is not the first time Medly and EmblemHealth have taken a stand in their local communities to address disadvantaged residents. The partners put on three successful flu vaccination events targeting underserved populations during this flu season. The last event was done in partnership with The Campaign Against Hunger, where they gave away 1,000 turkeys and holiday foods ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

"Every hardship that America faces right now is magnified in The Bronx," said Dr. Marg Patel, CEO and Cofounder of Medly. "We understand that preventative health measures may not be top of mind this year for families struggling to pay their rent and put food on the table, but it's imperative to get the flu shot this year with the dual threat of influenza and COVID-19. Additionally, Medly, alongside EmblemHealth, NYCHA, and NYPD PSA 7, hope that this event can put smiles on children's faces through the toy giveaway as we grapple with one of the toughest years on record."

" Bronx families have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19, and there's a long list of consequences that come with that, including a holiday season that may look much different than the year's past," said George Hulse, EmblemHealth Vice President and Senior Advisor to the CEO. "I am proud to stand by local leaders in not only influencing more positive health outcomes in our communities but spreading the spirit and giving and care during a time when it's needed most."

"The soaring unemployment rate in The Bronx puts residents in a dire situation this holiday season," said Barbara Holmes, Community Council President of PSA 7. "Families are not only going home to their children wondering how to protect them from a dangerous "Twindemic'', but how they're going to keep a roof over their head and put presents out before the new year. I'm eager to collaborate with Medly Pharmacy, NYCHA, and EmblemHealth as we commit to alleviate some of these burdens from our community's shoulders."

More information about the event is as follow:

Location : 737 Melrose Ave. Bronx , NY 10455

: 737 Melrose Ave. , NY 10455 Date : Saturday, December 19 , from 1 PM EST to 3 PM EST

: , from Toy giveaway: Tickets for the toy giveaway will be distributed by PSA 7.

Tickets for the toy giveaway will be distributed by PSA 7. Vaccine details: Medly pharmacists will be on-site administering the vaccination and available for any questions about the virus. The flu vaccines are open to participants of 3 yrs of age and up. Participants will receive the vaccination either free or at low cost based on their insurance plans. For more information and event details, please visit www.medlypharmacy.com/flushot .

About Medly PharmacyMedly Pharmacy is a full-service, digital pharmacy that delivers a patient's prescriptions to their door for free on the same day in New York City, New Jersey, Philadelphia, Miami and Baltimore. The digital experience makes managing prescriptions simple, efficient, smart and most importantly, safe for customers. More information can be found at https://medly.com/en-us .

About EmblemHealthEmblemHealth is one of the nation's largest nonprofit health insurers, with 3.2 million members and an 80-year legacy of serving New York's communities. The company offers a full range of commercial and government-sponsored health plans to employers, individuals and families, as well as convenient community resources. As a market leader in value-based care, EmblemHealth partners with top doctors and hospitals to deliver quality, affordable care. For more information, visit emblemhealth.com.

Media Contact:Baxter Townsend Baxter@Tuskstrategies.com (631) 697-8530

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medly-pharmacy-emblemhealth-nyc-housing-authority-and-nypd-psa-7-team-up-for-toy-giveaway-and-flu-shot-event-301196330.html

SOURCE Medly Pharmacy