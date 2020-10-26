MedLeaf Delivery Celebrates Historic Moment In North County Cannabis

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Last Monday, October 12, 2020, marked another first of many firsts for licensed medical cannabis delivery service, MedLeaf Delivery. To celebrate their 90th day in operation, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held by Oceanside's Chamber of Commerce at the iconic Oceanside pier.

Back in May 2020, after a two-year licensing process, veteran-owned and women-led, MedLeaf Delivery, became Oceanside California's first legal medical cannabis delivery service, (M9-NON STOREFRONT). MedLeaf Delivery also became the first-ever legal medical cannabis delivery service licensed specifically for delivery only in North County and the first cannabis company to join Oceanside's Chamber of Commerce.

"This was an incredible way to celebrate our long-awaited victory and cement our commitment to setting a positive precedent for our North County cannabis community. We have a long road ahead of us in the way of normalizing cannabis businesses and educating our community about the difference between supporting the legal and illegal markets. This was an important first step in the direction of normalizing us in Oceanside," said Gracie Morgan, MedLeaf Delivery's Director of Operations.

MedLeaf is a delivery-only service with a focus on delivering top-notch patient care from order placement through delivery. Offering a full range of high quality, lab-tested, medicinal cannabis products, MedLeaf Delivery's expansive menu caters to North County's seniors, veterans, and everyone in between. Being women-led they are passionate about providing a professional, safe, and discreet home delivery option for North County residents. Being licensed as a medicinal only delivery service means customers/patients need to be CA residents and provide a medical recommendation or MMIC card upon signup. MedLeaf offers assistance in the event that a medical recommendation is not held by an individual.

"Patients who otherwise may have turned to illegal delivery options now have access to a reliable licensed delivery service for their medicinal cannabis needs. It can feel intimidating to order cannabis to your door, (especially as a woman). We are on a mission to change that. It felt so good to see all of our hard work come to fruition on Monday's ceremony!" added Karen Tomlinson, Director of Community Relations.

Prospective patients can call 1-833-DOOR-MED, 257503@email4pr.com

For more information and to place an order, go to medleafdelivery.com. LIC# c9-0000300-LIC

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medleaf-delivery-celebrates-historic-moment-in-north-county-cannabis-301159253.html

SOURCE MedLeaf