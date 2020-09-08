MediXall Group Announces New Addition To Its Health Insurance Advisory Board With Appointment Of Health Insurance Technology Executive, Travis H. Jackson

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- MediXall Group Inc. (OTCQB: MDXL), a technology and innovation-driven organization focused on reducing healthcare costs and transforming the patient-provider experience through the launch of its Health Karma™ platform, is pleased to announce a new addition to their Health Insurance Advisory Board with the appointment of Travis H. Jackson as a non-executive director. Mr. Jackson brings more than 25 years of comprehensive healthcare expertise and relationships from the third party payers and healthcare technology market segments and will provide guidance to help support and shape continuing innovation at MediXall Group.

Specifically, Mr. Jackson will provide guidance and support on strategic initiatives as the company accelerates business growth, expands its services, and strives to increase market share with insured consumers. Furthermore, he will provide strategic and tactical insights on health insurance market outreach strategy, emergent acquisition opportunities, and provide context to market forces potentially impacting Health Karma™ and the Company's overall strategy.

"The opportunity to guide and educate individuals with the Health Karma™ platform couldn't be arriving at a better time," said Travis Jackson. "Understanding the cost and quality options, the insurance coverage and any copays/coinsurance will result in overall more informed cost-effective decisions and involvement in an individual's health in partnership with their provider."

Mr. Jackson brings a wealth of experience across virtually every dimension of healthcare. Currently, he serves as VP of Strategy & Business Development for Beacon Health Options, the largest independently held behavioral health organization in the country. Beacon serves more than 40 million individuals across all 50 states, including nearly 3 million individuals under comprehensive risk-based behavioral programs. Mr. Jackson is responsible for sales, strategy and business development for the company in Western US. Sales efforts directed towards commercial health insurance plans, state and county Medicaid plans and large TPA's. While at Beacon, the Company was acquired by Anthem in 2020 and currently resides as a wholly owned subsidiary in Anthem's Diversified Business Group.

Prior to Beacon, Mr. Jackson was Executive VP of Sales for Linkwell Health, where he was responsible for national sales and marketing activities for the company, with these efforts directed towards health insurance plans, hospital systems and health services companies.

Mr. Jackson also has had success in his career building new businesses. He was a founder of Ascendant Behavioral Health, a series of outpatient behavioral health clinics. Mr. Jackson was responsible for clinic set up including locations, billing, hiring and staffing, IT set up and clinic processes.

Prior to that, Mr. Jackson was Founding Partner & Executive Vice President of Sales of MY ePHT, where he created a multimillion-dollar company from an initial idea, through fundraising, production, active sales and service and renewal phases. During his time, he participated in the Executive Leadership Board of the company creating, reviewing and approving all strategy and operations, and was one of the key decision makers in the sale of the company. At time of sale, MY ePHT had achieved 22.7 million paid members.

"We are pleased to welcome such an accomplished and insightful healthcare industry veteran to our Advisory Board," said Michael Swartz, President of Health Karma™. "Travis Jackson has an impressive track record of successfully advancing the development of multimillion-dollar companies in the health tech & behavioral health industry. This is particularly relevant because of the behavioral & health insurance components in our platform which integrate data collection and analytics with healthcare navigation and digital lifestyle management. We expect Health Karma™ will benefit greatly from his unique perspective and guidance as he helps shape our position in the healthcare technology space."

As a member of the Advisory Board, Travis Jackson will work closely with the MediXall leadership team to consult on business strategy and sales, marketing, and product plans, as well as identifying additional market opportunities and new strategic partnerships for the company. About MediXall Group, Inc. MediXall Group, Inc. (OTCQB: MDXL) is a technology and innovation-driven organization purposefully designed and structured around delivering products and services to make it easier for consumers to learn, decide and pay for healthcare, without intruding on the important relationship with trusted doctors. The mission of the MediXall Group is to revolutionize the medical industry by improving communication; providing better technology and support services; and enabling more efficient, cost-effective healthcare for the consumer. By approaching the healthcare ecosystem as a whole, MediXall creates, invests and incubates companies that embody its mission statement.

