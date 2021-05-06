Medivolve Announces An Investor Webinar Tuesday, May 11 At 11 Am ET

TORONTO, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medivolve Inc. ("Medivolve") (NEO:MEDV; OTC:COPRF; FRA:4NC) a healthcare company that seeks out disruptive technologies, ground-breaking innovations and exclusive partnerships to transform human health management, today announces that a webinar will be held on Tuesday, May 11th at 11 am ET.

The webinar will feature newly appointed Medivolve CEO, David Preiner as he provides an overview on the company's recent developments and an opportunity to learn more about Medivolve's strategic evolution from a COVID-19 testing company to a health technology and services company. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions during the Q&A session.

To register, please use this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_sZPZHSSuQk6SftU6jk1nHw

About Medivolve Inc. Medivolve Inc. (NEO:MEDV; OTC:COPRF; FRA:4NC) focuses on commercializing technologies to help transform human health management. This includes providing convenient and accessible medical services for testing, prevention and treatment. Medivolve is comprised of a team of renowned global medical and business advisors who are committed to helping fulfill Medivolve's mission of searching for and investing in breakthrough sciences, technologies, research or resolutions to empower the betterment of mankind. This panel includes prominent Stanford neurologist and immunologist Dr. Lawrence Steinman as well as Dr. Glenn Copeland, one of North America's most prominent orthopedic treatment and sports medicine specialists. Through its braintrust of industry specialists, thought leaders, influencers, and opinion makers, Medivolve has also developed a proprietary strategy to capitalize on high-margin opportunities across three areas: the prevention, detection, and treatment of COVID-19. For investing inquiries, please contact: info@medivolve.ca For U.S. media inquiries, please contact: Sophia Powe sophia@therelentlesscollective.com Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the appointment and resignation of officers and directors; the pursuit by Medivolve of opportunities; and the merits or potential returns of any such opportunities. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. NEITHER THE NEO EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.