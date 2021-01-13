Medius And Pagero Partner To Help Businesses Efficiently Manage E-invoices

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The newly signed partnership allows Medius and Pagero's joint customer base receive and process e-invoices in a variety of formats across the globe, supporting local regulatory...

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The newly signed partnership allows Medius and Pagero's joint customer base receive and process e-invoices in a variety of formats across the globe, supporting local regulatory compliance and efficient financial operations.

Medius is a leading provider of cloud-based spend management solutions with a long track record of serving businesses with tools that digitize and automate the accounts payable process. The partnership with global e-document service provider Pagero allows customers to further consolidate management of all invoice types and formats in to one solution - Medius AP Automation.

"The strategic partnership with Pagero is key in supporting our customers on their digital transformation journey," says Per Åkerberg, CEO at Medius. "In the past, we've seen many customers struggling with different solutions and providers to handle local e-invoice formats and regulations. We are proud to offer a one-stop-shop for global e-invoicing, in a solution and interface that our customers know and enjoy using," Åkerberg continues.

The two cloud providers have developed a standard integration between Medius AP Automation and the Pagero e-invoicing network. Businesses using the Medius AP solution can quickly and easily start accepting e-invoices with full support for local regulatory compliance. The seamless integration sends e-invoices to the accounts payable workflow in the same way as PDF or paper invoices, enabling one streamlined, simple process and user experience for all invoice types.

"The partnership with Medius is especially exciting as it allows our mutual customers to leverage two leading invoice processing platforms in the marketplace through one quick and easy integration. With Medius AP automation and Pagero's e-invoice processing and compliance services, it has never been easier to achieve end-to-end efficiency, control and compliance in the accounts payable operations on a global scale," says Alexander Jansson, VP Partner Development at Pagero.

