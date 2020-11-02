MEDiSTRAVA Launches GenEra Consulting

LONDON, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MEDiSTRAVA, the global medical division of Huntsworth, today announces the launch of its multi-disciplinary gene and cell therapy practice, GenEra Consulting.

GenEra Consulting provides extensive medical affairs, health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) and market access expertise to biopharmaceutical companies to guide the journey to market for innovative gene and cell-based therapies. This new MEDiSTRAVA practice capitalises on the broad regenerative medicine experience of Creativ-Ceutical, a MEDiSTRAVA subsidiary.

GenEra Consulting combines expertise gained from supporting more than 40 gene and cell therapies over the last three years providing a wealth of global experience and insight to overcome hurdles and build strategies to maximise approval success, reimbursement, market access and patient adoption.

The transformative patient outcomes that gene and cell therapies could potentially deliver has resulted in a growing number of accelerated regulatory approvals and a rising volume of investigational candidates in clinical development.

GenEra Consulting believes that to realise the potential of this investment, companies need access to consultants with significant experience in this fast growing and challenging field. In particular, assistance to help them navigate country specific regulatory frameworks, pricing and value demonstration criteria, clinical/data evidence requirements and the patient needs for these new therapies.

GenEra Consulting includes more than 20 senior gene and cell therapy consultants in Europe, US and Japan underpinned by vast scientific and HEOR expertise across diverse therapy areas from CNS, haematology, cardiovascular, metabolic disorders, oncology and rare genetic conditions. This multi-disciplinary team is led by passionate experts in gene and cell therapy and enables clients to access the capabilities they need in a timely and efficient manner.

"We have gained many learnings from our experiences supporting past and current gene and cell therapies and their journey towards regulatory approval, HTA and market access. The creation of GenEra Consulting enables us to harness this expertise and provide a multi-disciplinary consultancy offering that is designed to help our clients navigate the myriad challenges of bringing these cutting-edge therapies to market," said Professor Mondher Toumi, MD, MSc, PhD, President and CEO Creativ-Ceutical and author of the recent book, Gene and Cell Therapies: Market Access and Funding.

"Gene and cell therapies are no longer medicines of the future; they are treatments of today. With the launch of GenEra Consulting, we bring together the unrivalled wealth of relevant experience across MEDiSTRAVA to support our clients navigate the unique and challenging journey needed to successfully bring these life-changing medicines to patients," stated Elaine Ferguson, CEO MEDiSTRAVA.

ABOUT GENERA CONSULTING

GenEra Consulting is a multi-disciplinary gene and cell therapy practice that provides specialised strategic support to help bring these innovative treatments successfully to market. GenEra Consulting partners with clients across 5 key areas; regulatory pathway, PRMA (pricing, reimbursement and market access), uptake/adoption, commercialisation/corporate affairs and patient engagement. GenEra Consulting is a specialist practice within MEDiSTRAVA, the global medical division of Huntsworth, and is powered by the extensive experience in gene and cell therapies of Creativ-Ceutical, its international HEOR and access consulting business.

www.GenEra-consulting.com

www.medistrava.com

www.creativ-ceutical.com

ABOUT MEDISTRAVA AND HUNTSWORTH

MEDiSTRAVA ( www.medistrava.com) is the medical division of Huntsworth and includes the international HEOR and access consulting firm Creativ-Ceutical, the global medical agency ApotheCom ( www.apothecom.com) and specialized medical affairs consultancy group MEDiSTRAVA Consulting ( www.consulting-medistrava.com).

The MEDiSTRAVA team of 350, including more than 160 PhDs or PharmDs, spans offices in the UK ( London and Leeds), US (Yardley, New York, Chicago, Boston, San Francisco and San Diego) and New Zealand.

With more than 20 years of experience in medical affairs, MEDiSTRAVA combines medical strategy, value and analytics across scientific communications, publications, medical education and payer communications. Driven by medical for medical, MEDiSTRAVA is invested in enabling and demonstrating best possible outcomes for industry, the medical community and ultimately patients.

Huntsworth ( www.huntsworth.com) is an international healthcare and communications group. The Group's principal area of focus is Health, which provides marketing and medical affairs services to pharmaceutical and biotech companies. It also has a smaller Communications group, which provides a wide range of communications and advisory services including strategic communications, public affairs and investor relations.

ABOUT CREATIV-CEUTICAL

Creativ-Ceutical is an international consulting firm dedicated to supporting the life science industry and health authorities in strategic decision-making. The company provides high value Health Economics, Market Access and Pricing services that combine strong technical know-how with strategic expertise.

Creativ-Ceutical has published extensively on gene and cell therapies and is renowned as a global thought leader in moving practice forward in this field. In addition to its extensive experience working with the industry and public health authorities, Creativ-Ceutical's academic heritage allows it to successfully provide its clients with the best-in-class strategic insights and innovative approaches.

Creativ-Ceutical's fast-growing team of 135 experts is located across four continents: Europe, US, Africa and Asia. To extend its geographical coverage to other regions, the company uses its strong network of partners and experts to obtain local and technical insight.

Creativ-Ceutical's clients include large and mid-sized pharmaceutical companies, biotech and medical device firms as well as government and financial institutions. These include the European Commission (EAHC) and the World Bank. Creativ-Ceutical was founded in 2008.

Media contact:

Elaine Ferguson CEO, MEDiSTRAVATel. +44 (0) 7720497898Email: elaine.ferguson@medistrava.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medistrava-launches-genera-consulting-301165042.html

SOURCE MEDiSTRAVA