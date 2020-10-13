MediSpend Announces Two New SaaS Solutions To Accelerate Success When Managing External Funding Requests For Life Sciences Companies

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MediSpend, a global technology company providing best-in-class transparency reporting and compliant HCP engagement software solutions for the life sciences industry, announces two new additions to their product suite that enable life sciences companies to more effectively manage both external funding requests for investigator initiated studies and internal grant programs. The new products, Grants Manager and Study Manager, track all of the critical pieces of your studies and grant information exchanged between the applicant and your internal teams via the applicant, coordinator and approver portal, designed specifically to meet your needs.

"These new solutions were designed with the user in mind," said MediSpend vice president of product management, Neeraj Singhal. "Both products offer an intuitive and easy-to-use interface, well-defined procedures, highly configurable forms and workflows enabling life sciences companies to manage funding requests from around the world while ensuring regulatory compliance and maximizing efficiency."

Grants Manager and Study Manager offer user-friendly, end-to-end funding request solutions designed to simplify all the funding requests. These solutions enable applicants to submit funding requests through a secure portal, ensuring seamless communication and collaboration with your teams while enabling applicants to view the status of outstanding grant or study submissions.

"The addition of these two new products strengthens our market-leading MediSpend Global Compliance Suite of SaaS-based compliance solutions and demonstrates our commitment to enabling life sciences companies to manage high-risk business functions for compliance," said MediSpend chief executive officer, Craig Hauben.

The MediSpend Global Compliance Suite consists of a modular suite of SaaS-based solutions: Engagement Manager, Transparency Solution, Grants Manager, Study Manager and Insights. Although these offerings can be utilized separately, together they represent a unified, end-to-end solution specifically designed to address global regulatory compliance laws across the life sciences industry.

About MediSpendMediSpend, a global technology company providing best-in-class transparency reporting and compliant HCP engagement software solutions for the life sciences industry, is the compliance system of record for some of the world's largest pharmaceutical, medical device, dental and emerging biotech companies. Developed by our innovative team, the MediSpend Global Compliance Suite represents the industry's first global SaaS solution designed to manage the end-to-end process of HCP engagement to transparency reporting, facilitating compliance with global healthcare laws while streamlining business processes. MediSpend is headquartered in Portsmouth, N.H., with offices in Minnesota, New York and Pennsylvania. Visit MediSpend online at www.medispend.com.

