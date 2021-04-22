MediPines AGM100 Voted As Finalist In Medical Design Excellence Awards, MDEA 2021

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We are pleased to announce that MediPines AGM100™, a non-invasive pulmonary gas exchange analyzer, was selected as a finalist in the 2021 Medical Design Excellence Awards (MDEA).

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We are pleased to announce that MediPines AGM100™, a non-invasive pulmonary gas exchange analyzer, was selected as a finalist in the 2021 Medical Design Excellence Awards (MDEA). The MDEAs is the premier design competition in the MedTech industry organized by MD+DI and recognizes the significant achievements in medical product design and engineering that improve the quality of healthcare delivery and accessibility.

"On behalf of the entire team at MediPines we are honored to be recognized by the MDEA judges for our MediPines AGM100," said Steve Lee, CEO of MediPines. "The ultimate goal in designing and engineering this respiratory solution was to improve clinical workflow efficiency and patient outcomes. We are essentially bringing the pulmonary lab right to the patient's bedside."

Being chosen as a finalist for the MDEAs is a prestigious honor. Finalists are selected by a panel of industry experts, including designers, engineers, and clinicians. The MediPines AGM100 was selected as a finalist in the "Testing and Diagnostic Products and Systems" category. It also represents the second major recognition for MediPines in the last few months, after having been honored by MD Tech Review in December 2020.

The MediPines AGM100 was co-invented by Steve Lee and a world-renowned respiratory physician scientist, Dr. John B West. It is the world's first portable non-invasive gas exchange analyzer. It enables rapid detection of the respiratory status of a patient and provides a comprehensive panel of twelve respiratory measurements including blood oxygen levels, Oxygen Deficit (A-a gradient), P/F ratio, and alveolar oxygen and carbon dioxide levels. Much of the innovation pertains to the ease-of-information: rather than having to draw a patient's blood, this portable, point-of-care device simply uses a 90 second patient breath sample that is patient-effort independent. In other words, the device works with any patient simply breathing normally. This innovation has already led to improved patient outcomes at the hospitals where it has been adopted, especially those focusing on the impact from COVID-19 or pre-existing respiratory diseases.

MDEA winners and MD+DI readers' choice winners will be announced on May 13, during the Medtech Design Summit. To vote for the MediPines "AGM100", click: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/NZD3ZRS

About MediPines

MediPines Corporation is a market leader in respiratory assessment and monitoring of pulmonary gas exchange. The company's founding mission is to advance respiratory medicine.

