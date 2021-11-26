MediPharm Labs Completes Medical Cannabis Export To Barbados

Patient based delivery of medical cannabis executed with approval from both Barbados and Canadian Health Authorities.

This marks the fourth new country entered by MediPharm Labs in 2021, following initial shipments to Germany, Brazil and Peru.

BARRIE, Ontario, Nov. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSX: LABS) (OTCQX: MEDIF) (FSE: MLZ) ("MediPharm Labs" or the "Company") a pharmaceutical company specialized in precision-based cannabinoids, is pleased to announce it has completed a medical cannabis export to Barbados in conjunction with strategic partner Avicanna (TSX: AVCN).

"Our GMP platform make us the go-to partner for companies looking to access global medical cannabis programs," said Bryan Howcroft, CEO, MediPharm Labs. "As countries around the world continue to adopt medical cannabis programs, MediPharm Labs is best positioned to serve these markets as the only North American producer with a Drug Establishment License (GMP) for the extraction of natural cannabinoids."

The Company has manufactured and delivered Avicanna RHO Phyto products for the medical community and patients in the Caribbean through Bryden Stokes, an established health and pharmaceutical product distributor in the region. These advanced cannabis products are evidence-based and marketed via the Avicanna educational platform, including patient support, marketing, and training.

MediPharm Labs will continue to deliver to international jurisdictions with medical cannabis programs in place. This execution is a proof of concept for future pharmaceutical customers who select MediPharm Labs to manufacture novel and generic drugs with marketing authorization for physician prescriptions in regions like the United States and European Union.

About MediPharm Labs

Founded in 2015, MediPharm Labs specializes in the development and manufacture of purified, pharmaceutical-quality cannabis concentrates, active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and advanced derivative products utilizing a Good Manufacturing Practices certified facility with ISO standard-built clean rooms. MediPharm Labs has invested in an expert, research driven team, state-of-the-art technology, downstream purification methodologies and purpose-built facilities with five primary extraction lines for delivery of pure, trusted and precision-dosed cannabis products for its customers. Through its wholesale and white label platforms, MediPharm Labs formulates, develops (including through sensory testing), processes, packages and distributes cannabis extracts and advanced cannabinoid-based products to domestic and international markets.

In 2021, MediPharm Labs received a Pharmaceutical Drug Establishment License from Health Canada, becoming the only company in North America to hold a domestic Good Manufacturing License for the extraction of natural cannabinoids. The Company carries out its operations in compliance with all applicable laws in the countries in which it operates.

All information contained in this press release with respect to Avicanna was supplied by Avicanna for inclusion herein.

