MediPharm Labs Appoints Warren Everitt, CEO Australia Pacific, To Board Of Directors

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSX: LABS) (OTCQX: MEDIF) (FSE:MLZ) ("MediPharm Labs" or the "Company") a global leader in specialized, research-driven pharmaceutical-quality cannabis extraction, distillation and derivative products, today announced the appointment of Warren Everitt to its Board of Directors (the "Board"), effective immediately.

Mr. Everitt joined MediPharm Labs in 2017 to establish the Company's presence in the Australian market. As the founding CEO of Australia Pacific, he oversaw all aspects of the build out, start-up and commercialization of the GMP-certified extraction operation in Wonthaggi, Australia including licensing, factory design, finance, sales and marketing. Under his ongoing leadership, MediPharm Labs Australia has developed an impressive customer portfolio in the Asia Pacific and European medical and wellness cannabis markets.

"In reviewing the stewardship needs of a business that is rapidly expanding in the most promising cannabis markets worldwide, the Board concluded that Warren's unique expertise, diverse perspectives and two decades of proven international experience would be highly accretive to MediPharm Labs' corporate governance," said Pat McCutcheon, Chairman, MediPharm Labs. "From start up to commercialization and now to operationalization of MediPharm Labs Australia as a dominant producer, Warren has achieved what few executives in our nascent industry have and has done so cost effectively and with a keen eye to talent development. For these reasons, we are delighted to welcome Warren to the Board."

Before joining MediPharm Labs first as Managing Director, Australia, and subsequently being appointed CEO Australia Pacific, Mr. Everitt served in progressively more responsible leadership roles at MarketOne International, a global consulting firm specializing in marketing and lead generation. Over eight years, he founded MarketOne's Asia Pacific operations in Melbourne, Singapore, Bangalore and Tokyo that serve some of the world's leading brands. Earlier in his 20-year career he served as a consultant in the UK, Europe, Singapore and Canada and founded a leadership and performance coaching consultancy. He is a graduate of Swinburne University of Technology (Bachelor of Computer Science) and Chisholm Institute in Melbourne. An Australian citizen, he currently resides in Melbourne.

"As pharmaceutical and manufacturing experts with two fully GMP certified platforms and a portfolio of enabling licences, MediPharm Labs is positioned for a new wave of growth as we open the door to sophisticated new pharma accounts and new medical and wellness-focused cannabis companies in emerging international jurisdictions," said Mr. Everitt. "Through this Board appointment, I look forward to serving with experienced, invested Directors who are setting the tone for disciplined execution that benefits all stakeholders."

With Mr. Everitt's appointment, MediPharm Labs' Board of Directors will consist of eight members, five of whom are independent. The independent members include recognized experts in the pharmaceutical, pharmacy, consumer packaged goods, clinical research, finance and capital markets industries.

About MediPharm Labs Corp.

Founded in 2015, MediPharm Labs specializes in the production of purified, pharmaceutical-quality cannabis oil and concentrates and advanced derivative products utilizing a Good Manufacturing Practices certified facility with ISO standard-built clean rooms. MediPharm Labs has invested in an expert, research-driven team, state-of-the-art technology, downstream purification methodologies and purpose-built facilities with five primary extraction lines for delivery of pure, trusted and precision-dosed cannabis products for its customers. Through its wholesale and white label platforms, MediPharm Labs formulates, develops (including through sensory testing), processes, packages and distributes cannabis extracts and advanced cannabinoid-based products to domestic and international markets. As a global leader, MediPharm Labs has completed commercial exports to Australia and has fully commercialized its wholly-owned Australian extraction facility. MediPharm Labs Australia was established in 2017.

