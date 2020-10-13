Medigus: Smart Repair Pro Gains Amazon's Approval For Launch In The UK And 4 Top EU Countries

OMER, Israel, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) - Get Report (TASE:MDGS), a technology company engaged in advanced medical solutions and innovative internet technologies, today announced that it was informed by Smart Repair Pro, Inc. a data-driven e-commerce company operating on the Amazon Marketplace, that all of Amazon's required regulatory processes were completed, which allows for the opening of its store in 5 leading countries: UK, France, Italy, Germany and Spain. Following Amazon's approval, Smart Repair Pro is preparing to launch its brands for the first time in the European and UK market.

Medigus last week announced its entry into e-commerce business by signing a definitive agreement to acquire a controlling interest in Smart Repair Pro, Inc. and Purex, Inc.. According to the agreement, Medigus will hold 50.01% of the issued and outstanding share capital of each of the companies. The closing of the transactions contemplated in the definitive agreements are subject to customary closing conditions.

Smart Repair Pro and Purex currently manage three successful brands on the Amazon Marketplace, offering a variety of products. According to initial information provided to Medigus, the companies' revenues target for 2020 is approximately $3 million with net profit of approximately 35%.

About Medigus

Medigus is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market and the TASE (Tel Aviv Stock Exchange). To learn more about the company's advanced technology, please visit www.medigus.com.

This press release may contain statements that are " Forward-Looking Statements," which are based upon the current estimates, assumptions and expectations of the company' s management and its knowledge of the relevant market. These forward-looking statements represent Medigus' expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the results described in this press release will not be achieved, due to inter alia the spread of COVID-19 as well as the restriction deriving therefrom. Nothing in the description herein should be understood or construed as an announcement of the closing of the Medigus acquisition of shares from the companies' current shareholders, actual investment in the companies or the issuance of shares of the companies pursuant to such investment, or the generation of any revenues by Smart Repair Pro, Inc. from the European market.

