Medigus: Polyrizon To Test Its Product Candidate For Protection Against The Highly Transmissible Corona Virus Omicron Variant

Tel Aviv, Israel, Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medigus Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDGS), a technology company engaged in advanced medical solutions, innovative internet technologies and electric vehicle and charging solutions, today announced that Polyrizon Ltd., a privately held company which Medigus owns 35.86% of its share capital, will evaluate the viral infection prophylaxis effect of its innovative product candidate against the Omicron variant of the coronavirus (lineage B.1.1.529), in-vitro. This study follows recent pre-clinical studies showed strong potential against human coronavirus 229E and influenza virus infection.

The Omicron variant is rapidly spreading a variant of SARS-CoV-2, demonstrating an unusually high number of novel mutations, affecting the spike protein targeted by most COVID-19 vaccines and classified as a Variant of Concern (VOC) by the center for disease control and prevention (CDC).

Polyrizon is planning to assess the protection effect of its Capture and Contain (C&C™) platform against the recently reported emerged variant. The study is planned to begin in Q1 2022 in collaboration with Prof. Fabio Sonvico from the Department of Food and Drug Science of Parma University, Italy.

The frequently emerging new highly contagious COVID-19 variants highlights the need for prevention solutions to reduce the infection and transmission of these viruses. Polyrizon's C&C™ platform is a prevention-focused approach that when combined with vaccination, social distancing, hygiene practices and mask usage should further decrease the risk of infection.

In an ongoing pre-clinical studies Polyrizon product is tested for Protection against the high transmissible corona viruses, the Delta variant lineage B.1.617.2 and the Gamma variant lineage P.1.

