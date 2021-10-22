Medigus: Polyrizon To Initiate Processes Towards FDA Submission

Polyrizon engaged with a Contract Research Organization to oversee Polyrizon's efforts for U.S FDA submission of its coronavirus and allergen preventative products

Tel Aviv, Israel, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medigus Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDGS), a technology company engaged in advanced medical solutions, innovative internet technologies and electric vehicle and charging solutions, announced today that Polyrizon Ltd., (37.01%), that it has engaged with a full-service Contract Research Organisation (CRO), to advise the Company in its pursuit of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) submission for its products.

The CRO provides high-value advisory services through its worldwide base of top-tier expert consultants to support product development life cycle, from initial concept to marketing authorization. Polyrizon and the CRO will start working on a readiness plan for Polyrizon's preventative products for SARS-CoV-2, coronavirus, influenza and allergens, in order to prepare for U.S FDA submission.

Polyrizon, a clinical development biotech company, specializes in the development of innovative nasal gels to provide preventative treatment against a wide cross section of viruses, including COVID-19 and influenza, as well as bacteria, allergens, and other toxins. Polyrizon's proprietary Capture and Contain TM ("C&C") hydrogel platform is delivered in the form of nasal sprays, and forms a thin gel-based protective shield containment barrier in the nasal cavity.

In recent pre-clinical studies, Polyrizon products demonstrated their potential in capturing and containing human coronavirus 229E and H1N1 influenza from interacting with epithelial host cells and by inhibiting cell death.

Polyrizon recently submitted a patent application for its products preventing of pathogens such as coronavirus and allergens from affecting nasal tissue.

About Medigus

Based in Israel, Medigus Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDGS) is a technology company focused on innovative growth partnerships, mainly in advanced medical solutions, digital commerce and electric vehicle markets. Medigus' affiliations in the medical solutions arena include ownership in ScoutCam Inc. and Polyzion Ltd. The Company's affiliates in digital commerce include Gix Internet Ltd., Jeff's Brands Ltd. and Eventer Technologies Ltd. In the electric vehicle market, Charging Robotics Ltd. and Revoltz are also part of the Company's portfolio of technology solution providers. To learn more about Medigus' advanced technologies, please visit http://www.medigus.com/.

