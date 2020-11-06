Medigus: Eventer Announces Soft Launch Of Its Event Platform In The U.S. With Influencer Amanda Russell's Virtual Book Launch Hosted By The Andy Roddick Foundation

OMER, Israel, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) - Get Report (TASE:MDGS), a technology company engaged in advanced medical solutions and innovative internet technologies, today announced that it was informed by Eventer Technologies Ltd., Medigus' subsidiary (50.1%), and an Israeli leading company engaged in interactive automated online and offline enterprise ticketing and events platform, based on AI technology, that it successfully soft launched its event platform in the U.S.

The event was a virtual event celebrating the book launch of The Influencer Code by Amanda Russell. The event was hosted by The Andy Roddick Foundation, which was established by the legendary American tennis player. Eventer oversaw registration and production of the unique private event.

Eventer develops unique tools for automatic creation, managing, promoting and billing of events and ticketing sales. With the growing demand for online enterprise and private communication over the last year, Eventer's systems offer and enable advanced user-friendly solutions for online events, rather than solely offline venues, such as online concerts, enterprise events and online conferences. In addition, Eventer's platform provides individuals with the ability to create and sell tickets to custom small-scale private or public events.

Eventer's clients include leading production companies, such as Israeli Electric Corporation, American Express, Live Nation, DGTL, Dinners Club, media portals, broadcasting networks, academic institutions, entertainment and cultural organizations.

With Eventer, enterprises and individuals can easily create an event, customize landing pages, sell tickets through social media and a web and mobile integrated sales interface, manage the event and promotions and more. In the online venues segment, Eventer offers unique platform for building entertainment driven costumer experience.

Medigus is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market and the TASE (Tel Aviv Stock Exchange). To learn more about the company's advanced technology, please visit www.medigus.com .

