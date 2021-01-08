Medigus Enters The Wireless Charging Market For Electric Vehicle With New Autonomous Technology

Medigus entered an agreement to acquire IP and know-how including a provisional patent submitted in the USA for electric vehicles' wireless robotic charging pad﻿

OMER, Israel, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medigus Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDGS) (TASE: MDGS), a technology company engaged in advanced medical solutions and innovative internet technologies, announced today the expansion of its electric vehicle operations with a purchase agreement for the IP and know-how including a provisional patent for a robotic charging pad for wireless charging of electric vehicles.

The new technology is a wireless charging system platform that can automatically self-align itself with a vehicle that requires electric charging. The state-of-the-art autonomous Wireless Power Transfer (WPT) technology will seamlessly and efficiently charge the vehicle upon demand.

Pursuant to the agreement, Medigus shall buy all rights, title and interest of every kind and character throughout the world in and to the IP, know-how and provisional patent to the full extent of its ownership or interest for an aggregate amount of $75,000. Medigus plans to invest up to an additional $150,000 in the initial development of the technology and proof of concept. Medigus plans to consolidate its electric vehicle and wireless charging activities including the new technology under a new subsidiary that it intends to form.

