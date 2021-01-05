Medigene To Take Part In Cell Therapy Panel At The LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare Corporate Access Event

MARTINSRIED, Germany and MUNICH, Germany, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1, Prime Standard), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company focusing on the development of T cell immunotherapies, announced today that Prof. Dr. Dolores J. Schendel, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientific Officer of Medigene, will take part in a panel discussion at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare Corporate Access Event, on Wednesday, 6 January 2021 from 8:00 am EST.

The panel, entitled "Challenges and Opportunities in Cell Therapy", will explore the potential of next generations of cell therapy to respond to current hurdles and challenges and how these will be positioned in the current treatment paradigm. Investors can pre-register for the panel discussion here.

About Medigene

Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1, Prime Standard, ISIN DE000A1X3W00) is a publicly listed biotechnology company headquartered in Martinsried near Munich, Germany. The company is developing highly innovative immunotherapies to target various forms and stages of cancer. Medigene concentrates on the development of personalized T cell-based therapies, with associated projects currently in pre-clinical and clinical development.

For more information, please visit www.medigene.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements representing the opinion of Medigene as of the date of this release. The actual results achieved by Medigene may differ significantly from the forward-looking statements made herein. Medigene is not bound to update any of these forward-looking statements. Medigene ® is a registered trademark of Medigene AG. This trademark may be owned or licensed in select locations only.

MedigeneDr. Gary Waanders, Dr. Anna NiedlPhone: +49 89 2000 3333 01e-mail: investor@medigene.com

LifeSci AdvisorsMary-Ann ChangPhone: +44 7483 284 853e-mail: mchang@lifesciadvisors.com

In case you no longer wish to receive any information about Medigene, please inform us by e-mail ( investor@medigene.com). We will then delete your address from our distribution list.