Medicx Hires Industry Leaders To Develop New Product Offerings

New additions to the company will help expand into industry-leading data and analytics product and service offerings

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicx, a leading analytics driven healthcare marketing solutions company, announced today the addition of a new leadership position and advisory board to help drive the development of a new line of data and analytic products and services.

Ira Haimowitz, PhD joins the company as the new SVP of Analytics Services and Insights. With over 20 years of product leadership and consulting expertise across pharmaceuticals and other industries, he will play a critical role in developing new product offerings. Prior to joining Medicx, Ira drove product development and client delivery functions at Crossix Solutions, Information Resources, Wunderman, and Weber Shandwick. Ira also led manufacturer healthcare marketing and sales analytics teams at Pfizer, Organon (now Merck), and General Electric Research.

"I am thrilled to have joined the talented Medicx team at this pivotal juncture of the company's trajectory," remarked Ira. "Together we will drive innovative data and analytic solutions for our clients and the healthcare industry."

Medicx also announces the creation of an Advisory Board, which will provide marketplace intelligence, insights and guidance on the healthcare data and analytics landscape and ongoing feedback for new product development. The Advisory Board consists of Lisa Kerber, Kate Miller, and Mark Degatano. This group possesses an impressive breadth of experience from the manufacturer, vendor, consultant, and agency points of view.

Lisa brings over 25 years of experience, having worked for companies like IQVIA and Prognos. Lisa helps clients navigate opportunities and challenges facing today's healthcare technology organizations.

Kate brings over 20 years of experience and currently works for Evolution Road where she focuses on identifying and commercializing new solutions that solve for broader customer challenges.

Mark brings over 35 years of experience, 24 of which were spent at Merck. He currently serves on the Advisory Board of several innovative providers to the pharmaceutical industry.

"We are excited to welcome Ira to our team and to have these highly regarded industry leaders support us as we expand our offerings to further support our healthcare clients and their agencies beyond our current products and services. The market is telling us it's hungry for better data, deeper insights, and more actionable analytics solutions, and we're looking forward to addressing their needs," stated Michael Weintraub, Medicx President & CEO.

About Medicx

Medicx provides neighborhood-level disease prevalence benchmarks and other insights using analytics derived from real-world health data and self-reported consumer data to improve intelligence and performance for life sciences and health companies in the U.S. Through its proprietary geographic-based and patented segmentation methodology, Medicx benchmarks nearly 35M neighborhoods across the U.S. by analyzing a near census of real-world data. The outcome is an unmatched method of locating and engaging the right audiences in a privacy-safe manner and the delivery of strong audience quality and return on investment (ROI). To learn more visit www.medicxmedia.com.

