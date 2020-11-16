Medicus IT Acquires Clear Choice Telephones

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicus IT, a leading healthcare-focused managed services provider (MSP) based in Alpharetta, Georgia, announced the acquisition of Clear Choice Telephones, Inc. ( Clear Choice). Clear Choice is a leading unified communications and contact centers solutions company based in Roswell, Georgia. The uniting of these companies further elevates Medicus IT as one of the largest, healthcare-focused MSPs and will deliver significant benefits to clients.

"We are ecstatic to have the Clear Choice team to join the Medicus IT family," said Chris Jann, CEO of Medicus IT. "Not only does the Clear Choice team bring years of experience in the telecommunications industry, but also a strong culture of prioritizing their customer experience. They will be an integral part of our long-term success."

"I'm excited for Clear Choice to join the Medicus IT team," said Michael Higgins, President of Clear Choice. "Our shared passion for excellent customer service will make working together a pleasure."

The Medicus IT and Clear Choice teams will remain unchanged to ensure continuity in support and service delivery. Speaking about goals for integration of the companies, Jann said, "As with our other integrations, people-prioritized decisions are the top priority. We will continue to deliver exceptional service to clients while ensuring we further strengthen our core competencies and grow the Medicus IT team. With the integration of the Clear Choice team and its resources, Medicus IT will develop better solutions that further our company's purpose of easing the burden of technology so practices can focus on what matters most: their patients."

About Medicus IT, LLC

Medicus IT is proud to be one of the largest managed services providers in the nation. With a vertical focus in healthcare informatics, Medicus IT sets itself apart from other providers. Medicus IT is an award-winning company with total commitment to doing the right thing at every step by developing a team of expert technicians dedicated to making IT support simple, ultimately giving practices confidence in their compliance. Medicus IT is privately held and headquartered out of Alpharetta, Georgia, with locations in Arizona, Florida, New Jersey, and Ohio. www.MedicusIT.com

About Clear Choice Telephones

Clear Choice Telephones, Inc. was founded in 1995. Clear Choice was inspired to help local businesses solve business communication problems with creative solutions. Today, Clear Choice helps companies unify their business communications by integrating phones, email, video, instant messaging, collaboration, desktop applications, and mobile devices. This is accomplished through partnerships with leading providers of business communications systems and services. Clear Choice also consults with clients to help them get the best price for their phone lines, T1s, PRIs, and internet services. Clear Choice can also install low-voltage wiring for any sized project. www.ClearChoiceInc.com

