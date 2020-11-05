Medicure Q3 2020 Results And Conference Call Dates

WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Medicure Inc. ("Medicure" or the "Company") (TSXV: MPH) (OTC: MCUJF), a cardiovascular pharmaceutical company, will release financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. The third quarter financial statements will be made available on the Company's website at www.medicure.com. Medicure will hold a conference call and webcast regarding the results on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 7:30 AM Central Time ( 8:30 AM Eastern Time).

Conference Call Info:

Topic: Medicure's Q3 2020 Results

Call date: Thursday, November 12, 2020

Time: 7:30 AM Central Time ( 8:30 AM Eastern Time)

Canada toll: 1 (416) 764-8659

North American toll-free: 1 (888) 664-6392

Passcode: not required

Webcast: This conference call will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed from the Medicure investor relations page at the following link: http://www.medicure.com/investors

You may request international country-specific access information by e-mailing the Company in advance. Management will accept and answer questions related to the financial results and operations during the question-and-answer period at the end of the conference call. A recording of the call will be available following the event at the Company's website.

About Medicure Inc.Medicure is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the U.S. cardiovascular market. The present focus of the Company is the marketing and distribution of AGGRASTAT ® (tirofiban hydrochloride) injection and ZYPITAMAG TM (pitavastatin) tablets in the United States, where they are sold through the Company's U.S. subsidiary, Medicure Pharma Inc. For more information on Medicure please visit www.medicure.com.

