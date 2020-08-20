Medicomp Systems Introduces Dedicated Care Planning And Documentation Solution For Nurses At 2020 ANIA Annual Conference

WASHINGTON, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicomp Systems, the leading provider of clinician-driven, point-of-care solutions that fix EHRs, announced today a new version of Quippe Nursing, the industry's first dedicated care planning and clinical documentation solution. Medicomp will demonstrate its latest release of Quippe Nursing, designed to meet the needs of U.S. nurses, at the virtual 2020 ANIA Annual Conference August 20 through 22.

Holy Name Medical Center, a comprehensive 361-bed acute care facility in Bergen County New Jersey, will be the first healthcare organization in the country to take advantage of Quippe Nursing's streamlined documentation workflows and evidence-based tools when it goes live on its new health information system later this year. Holy Name selected Quippe Nursing based on the solution's ability to help nurses meet compliance and audit standards and remain focused on the delivery of high quality, efficient and personalized patient care.

"For almost a decade, thousands of nurses across Southeast Asia have benefited from the highly efficient workflow and documentation tools within Quippe Nursing. We are excited to offer our latest Quippe Nursing solution, which is designed to meet the unique documentation, care planning and compliance needs of nurses in the U.S.," said David Lareau, Medicomp CEO. "Like our other Quippe solutions, Quippe Nursing is powered by Medicomp's MEDCIN engine and extends the vision of our founder Peter Goltra, who dedicated his career to developing easy-to-use technologies that empower clinicians and advance the delivery of patient care."

Quippe Nursing is designed to:

Reduce documentation time by as much as 30 minutes per patient, per shift. With pre-built templates, structured and auto-populated fields based on the CCC terminology, nurses can complete care planning within minutes, giving time back to patient care.

Integrate with existing EHRs. Quippe Nursing utilizes a clinical engine to filter data from the EHR into structured, usable information for generating care plans as a product of nursing practice workflow, not as an additional documentation task that must be completed or updated every shift.

Complement existing nurse workflows. Nurses can complete shift changes and document admissions and discharges in a way that is convenient for both the nurse and patient - while avoiding duplicative efforts that create frustration and dissatisfaction.

Ensure compliance with CMS and Joint Commission requirements. Through the filtering of relevant clinical data and linking to appropriate Clinical Care Classification (CCC) terminology, nurses can be assured that care plans and documentation are accreditation compliant, audit proof and demonstrate best practice, evidence-based care.

"Holy Name Medical Center has been developing a new state-of-the-art health information system that will revolutionize the way clinicians work and think," said Michele Acito, DNP, NP, NE-BC, executive vice president and chief nursing officer for Holy Name Medical Center. "When evaluating options to improve the nursing documentation process, we quickly realized that Quippe Nursing provided the customizable, evidence-based functionality we required to turbo-charge the efficiency of care planning and documentation. We look forward to going live on Quippe Nursing and giving our nurses more time for patient care and pro-active planning."

Medicomp, which is the Platinum and Keynote Sponsor for this week's ANIA conference, is scheduling demonstrations of Quippe Nursing at the Medicomp Systems virtual exhibit room on Thursday August 20 at 1:30pm ET and Friday August 21 at 1:15pm ET. More information is available here.

About Medicomp SystemsIn 1978, Medicomp Systems' founder and President, Peter Goltra, pioneered the patented MEDCIN® Knowledge Engine, co-designed with physicians, to transform disorganized, complex arrays of medical information into structured, clinically relevant data to fix EHRs at the point of care. Leveraging its flagship engine, Medicomp's Quippe suite of solutions uniquely delivers longitudinal patient information within problem-oriented clinical views, mirroring the way physicians think and work to drive optimal patient outcomes. Quippe also includes wizard-based documentation functionality, which integrates into existing clinical workflows and EHRs, enabling health systems to further enhance EHR usability. With Quippe, healthcare organizations of all sizes can satisfy quality measures and regulatory compliance, increasing physician productivity while effectively positioning themselves for future market demands. Today, leading hospitals and health systems and more than 100,000 users/day rely on Medicomp's proven domain expertise and clinician-designed technology to improve the quality and efficiency of care delivery. For more information, please visit http://www.medicomp.com/.

