Medicare Launches Value In Treatment Program For Opioid Use Disorder

WASHINGTON, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ( www.mhdgroups.net) - Medical Home Development Group, LLC (MHDG), a NCQA Recognized Patient-centered Medical Home providing comprehensive substance use treatment and recovery support services in the District of Columbia is pleased to announce its selection by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation to be a participant in the Value in Opioid Use Disorder Treatment Demonstration, Value in Treatment (ViT) initiative. MHDG is 1 of 61 total participants selected from applicants across the country. The initiative which began April 2021 is a four (4) year demonstration program designed to increase access to opioid use disorder treatment services, improve physical and mental health outcomes, and to the extent possible, reduce Medicare program expenditures for applicable beneficiaries. 1

MHDG is honored and grateful for the opportunity to offer through this initiative an intensive recovery care program which is critical to treatment adherence and building recovery capital. Recovery care support for family members is also needed to reconnect and promote patients overall health and well-being. MHDG will integrate high intensity peer recovery care navigation support for members that are most at risk for relapse and readmission. Dedicated Certified Peer Specialists will serve as hands-on navigators and provide real time feedback to the Recovery Care Team and the payers through an Engagement Referral Management System (eRMS). eRMS connects and tracks patients with centralized High-Tech/High-Touch recovery support care throughout their continuum of care. MHDG will integrate with its existing network of support services through its hospital inpatient and community-based organization partnerships.

