Medical Waste Containers Market Size Worth $2.6 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global medical waste containers market size is expected to reach USD 2.6 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027. The increasing number of diagnostic laboratories, the increasing number of patients suffering from cancer, the rising number of surgical procedures across the globe, and the recent outbreak of COVID-19 are the key factors driving the market.

Key suggestions from the report:

In terms of revenue, the chemotherapy containers segment held the largest share in 2019. The increasing number of patients suffering from cancer is driving the segment over the forecast period

The general medical waste segment held the largest market share in 2019 owing to the rising number of diagnostics laboratories across the globe

The hospitals and private clinics segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period owing to the increasing number of hospital admissions due to the recent outbreak of COVID-19

In Asia Pacific , the market is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the rising number of surgeries and the presence of many local key players

Medical waste disposal in specific containers is a critical step in maintaining the hygiene and safety standards in hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic laboratories. It ensures that general, infectious, and hazardous hospital remains would not be exposed to the patients as they are transported and managed in a proper systematic way. The recent outbreak of COVID-19 has tremendously increased the volume of hospital remains across the globe.

As per the journal published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) in 2020, as per the guidelines issued by the CDC, domestic and hospital remains from observation wards, fever clinics, special examination rooms, laboratories, and isolation wards, especially the nucleic acid testing laboratories, should be marked as COVID-19 related medical remains, and separate containers printed with "COVID-19 infection" should be affixed. In addition, remains from protective facial masks carrying pathogens has also increased to a great extent. Thus, containers with distinct marks were placed in the public areas of the hospital to collect those abandoned masks. Furthermore, an increase in awareness regarding hospital safety standards and increased investments by hospitals in maintaining their cleanliness is also anticipated to propel market growth over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the medical waste containers market on the basis of product, type of waste, end-use, and region:

Medical Waste Containers Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2027)

Chemotherapy Containers



Biohazardous Medical Waste Containers



Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) Containers



Others

Medical Waste Containers Type Of Waste Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2027)

General



Infectious



Hazardous



Others

Medical Waste Containers End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2027)

Hospitals & Private Clinics



Diagnostic Laboratories



Research Institutes



Others

Medical Waste Containers Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany



Asia Pacific



Japan





China



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



MEA



South Africa





Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of Medical Waste Containers Market

BD

Bemis Manufacturing Company

Mauser Packaging Solutions

Bondtech Corporation

Daniels Sharpsmart Inc. (Daniels Health)

EnviroTain, LLC.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Cardinal Health

Henry Schein , Inc.

, Inc. Sharps Compliance, Inc.

