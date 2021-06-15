Medical Terminology Software Market | $ 1.27 Billion Growth Expected During 2021-2025 | 17000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

The medical terminology software market is expected to grow by USD1.27 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the medical terminology software market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planningto mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Medical Terminology Software Market Participants:

3M Co.

3M Co. offers 3M Terminology Consulting Services which operationalizes multiple, diverse terminologies for clinical systems, data warehouses and repositories, and electronic health records (EHRs).

BITAC MAP SL

BITAC MAP SL offers CTMAP, a SaaS tool that allows coding clinical information in various international standard terminologies such as SNOMED CT, LOINC, CIE-10, and OMIM.

B2i Healthcare Pte Ltd

B2i Healthcare Pte Ltd offers Snow Owl collaborative terminology authoring platform which maintains terminology artifacts developed by a team and supported by business workflows.

Medical Terminology Software Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The medical terminology software market is segmented as below:

Type

Services



Platforms

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



The Middle East and Africa

The medical terminology software market is driven by the rising focus on minimizing medical errors. In addition, the growing adoption of HCIT is expected to trigger the medical terminology software market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 20% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

