Medical Telepresence Robots Market Size To Reach $159.5 Million By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global medical telepresence robots market size is expected to reach USD 159.5 million by 2028, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 18.5% from 2021 to 2028. Some of the factors contributing to the market growth are the growing adoption of telepresence robots in the healthcare sector and product innovations catering to the increasing demand. Moreover, the rise in the elderly population with chronic illnesses requiring regular monitoring is expected to propel the demand for medical telepresence robots, especially for home use.

Key Insights & Findings:

Based on type, the mobile segment dominated the market in 2020 owing to the features such as autonomous navigation, adjustable height, head motion, and obstacle avoidance that enable smooth and efficient delivery of services and virtual monitoring

On the basis of component, the camera segment dominated the market in 2020 due to the fact that its operations are essential for the working and functioning of the robot

In terms of end use, hospitals and assisted living facilities held the largest share in 2020 owing to the increase in the adoption of robotics in the healthcare sector and the development of features specifically for healthcare such as ultrasound imaging machines and digital stethoscopes

In 2020, North America dominated the market due to the higher adoption of artificial intelligence and robotics in the healthcare sector, growing disposable income, and the increasing number of market players in the region

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the higher adoption of robotics in the healthcare sector and the supportive government initiatives in medical robotics

Read 80 page market research report, " Medical Telepresence Robots Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis By Type (Stationary, Mobile), By Component (Camera, Sensors & Control System), By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028 '', by Grand View Research.

The market experienced a surge during the Covid-19 pandemic owing to the rise in the implementation of telepresence robots in hospitals in most of the countries. For instance, the Yatharth Hospital in Noida deployed Mitra robots to assist the healthcare providers in delivering quality care with telepresence technology. Moreover, the features facilitating efficient two-way communication and the ability to connect from any location to monitor the patients remotely are boosting the demand for medical telepresence robots.

The rise in the number of market players offering technologically advanced robots, the introduction of new features catering to the current demand, and the continuous focus on R&D are likely to boost the adoption of medical telepresence robots. Furthermore, the governments of most of the countries are taking initiatives to support artificial intelligence and robotics, further leading to attracting new entrants to enter the market.

Grand View Research has segmented the global medical telepresence robots market based on type, component, end use, and region:

Gain access to Grand View Compass , our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

