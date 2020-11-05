Medical Supply Company Unveils Partnership With Las Vegas-Based Production Plant For Face Masks

One of the First 3-Ply Mask Manufacturers in Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Solutions Ventures , a Las Vegas-based medical supplies logistics and distribution company, announces its role as the official distributor for USA-made 3-ply face masks. This partnership brings one of the first locally-made face masks to Nevada.

With a majority of 3-ply masks made in China, Medical Solutions Ventures has pivoted to address the desires for USA-made masks and products to hospitals, healthcare workers, and the gaming industry. They are proud to offer these crucial supplies to Nevada and the rest of the country as the need for personal protective equipment (PPE) continues to skyrocket.

"This new venture is about making an impact right here at home," says Joe Halton, Chief Revenue Officer at Medical Solutions Ventures. "This is bigger than any one company can handle and we have remained committed to providing Las Vegas various types of PPE."

Medical Solutions Ventures is poised to offer convenient, locally-made 3-ply face masks with a monthly production of over 4 million units. The company is constantly working diligently with additional manufacturers to safeguard medical and healthcare professionals, frontliners, the gaming industry, institutions, and our community.

"These are extremely difficult times and like so many others, there are thousands of families, hospitals, and businesses struggling. We saw the challenges Las Vegas was facing and we were able to address these concerns diligently thanks to our supply chains," says Joe.

Pre-orders for blue and black 3-ply masks are available starting Thursday, November 5, 2020. Medical Solutions Ventures is offering free delivery within the Las Vegas metropolitan area with a minimum order of 1 palette of 3-ply face masks.

For more information on Medical Solutions Ventures and USA-made 3-ply masks, visit https://medicalsolutionsventures.com/usa-made-masks/ .

Medical Solutions Ventures (MSV) is a medical supplies logistics and distribution company with extensive sourcing capabilities nationally and internationally. MSV was founded in early 2020 to help solve the shortage of PPE around the globe due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To learn more, please visit www.medicalsolutionsventures.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medical-supply-company-unveils-partnership-with-las-vegas-based-production-plant-for-face-masks-301167397.html

SOURCE Medical Solutions Ventures