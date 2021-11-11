Medical Properties Trust Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend Of $0.28 Per Share

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (the "Company" or "MPT") (MPW) - Get Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Report today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share of common stock to be paid on January 13, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 9, 2021.

About Medical Properties Trust, Inc.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with roughly 440 facilities and roughly 46,000 licensed beds (on a pro forma basis) in nine countries and across four continents. MPT's financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.medicalpropertiestrust.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211111006126/en/