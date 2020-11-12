Medical Properties Trust Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend Of $0.27 Per Share

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (the "Company" or "MPT") (MPW) - Get Report today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share of common stock to be paid on January 7, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 10, 2020.

About Medical Properties Trust, Inc.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis. MPT's financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.medicalpropertiestrust.com.

