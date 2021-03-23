Medical Mask Manufacturer Medicom Announces New Consumer Face Mask Line

MONTREAL, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Medicom Group ("Medicom"), one of the world's leading manufacturers of surgical and respiratory masks, today announced the launch of Medicom Expressions, the company's first face mask designed for non-medical...

MONTREAL, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Medicom Group ("Medicom"), one of the world's leading manufacturers of surgical and respiratory masks, today announced the launch of Medicom Expressions, the company's first face mask designed for non-medical use.Historically, Medicom products have only been available to healthcare and other professionals through a network of authorized distributors, primarily in the medical and dental sectors. The Medicom Expressions line, the company's first direct-to-consumer brand, is now available to consumers in the U.S. and Canada online through Amazon.com and soon, through Amazon.ca.

Infection control experts, such as the CDC and government authorities around the world, have recommended that masks be worn in public places or whenever social distancing is not possible. These guidelines have created new selling channels for manufacturers and given way to new brands of face masks to meet increased demand. However, not all masks offer the same protection, breathability and comfort. Medicom Expressions face masks are made especially for consumers by the same experts trusted by healthcare professionals for more than three decades.

"Medicom has been manufacturing PPE and helping protect healthcare professionals for over 30 years. We have applied those years of expertise in designing our new Medicom Expressions consumer face mask," explained John Tourlas, Medicom President, North America. "We believe that providing access to a comfortable, highly breathable mask will help consumers follow the recommendations of health authorities. We are confident that this is the right time for Medicom to launch a direct-to-consumer brand, as many new players are either unknown or are only just learning the art of manufacturing face masks."

Throughout the pandemic, Medicom products have helped keep frontline healthcare workers safe, despite the challenges posed by exponential demand, raw material shortages, and import/export restrictions. As Medicom continues to add manufacturing capacity around the globe and set up new manufacturing facilities in Canada, the US, the UK, France and Singapore, the company plans to expand the new consumer line to include a wide range of colours and patterns made at medical-grade mask factories around the world.

Medicom Expressions consumer face masks are available for order today in blue and black on Amazon.com and soon, through Amazon.ca.

About the Medicom Group

The Medicom Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers and distributors of high-quality, single-use, preventive and infection control products for the medical, dental, industrial, animal health, laboratory, retail and health and wellness markets. Medicom distributes infection control products under the Medicom, Ritmed, Kolmi, Hopen and Ocean Pacific brands, as well as under the recently acquired Hedy brand. Medicom subsidiaries include Kolmi-Hopen in France, Medicom Asia in Hong Kong, United Medical Enterprise in the U.S.A., KHM Engineering in Singapore and Medicom HealthPro Limited in the U.K.

Medicom has extensive experience in responding to the demand for personal protective equipment in the event of a pandemic. Medicom was founded in 1988 in response to the urgent need for medical gloves for healthcare professionals during the global HIV crisis. Since then, the company has been a reliable supplier of infection control solutions during multiple epidemics, including avian flu, SARS, H1N1 and Ebola, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.

Learn more about Medicom and its comprehensive portfolio of infection control solutions at Medicom.com , follow us on Twitter @MedicomNA or visit pages on Facebook or LinkedIn.

