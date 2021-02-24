Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary Kannaway® Receives BSCG Certified Drug-Free Approval For Its Pure Gold CBD

Pure Gold Recognized as Free of Substances Banned by US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) and Professional Sports Leagues

SAN DIEGO, CA, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the "Company"), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that its subsidiary Kannaway® has received Certified Drug Free approval from the Banned Substances Control Group (BSCG), a leading third-party certification and testing provider of dietary supplements and natural products, for its broad-spectrum cannabidiol (CBD) product Pure Gold.

"As pioneers in the CBD industry, we were one of the first companies to conduct third-party testing on all of our products and provide those results to our customers," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "This certification furthers our dedication to providing athletes and general consumers alike the confidence to enjoy Pure Gold CBD without the fear of drug testing."

BSCG is the standard in testing for third-party certification that ensures products meet quality specifications and are not contaminated with drugs or agents that can lead to health concerns or positive drug tests.

The BSCG Certified Drug Free program requires companies to submit their products through a thorough toxicology review, ingredient evaluation, Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) quality control process review, and continual random product testing. It provides protection against drugs on the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Prohibited List as well as prescription over-the-counter (OTC) and illicit drugs not banned in sports.

"The greatest value that we can provide our customers with is trust and we aim to offer this time and time again by guaranteeing that our products are of the highest quality, safe, consistent, and accurately labeled," said Kannaway® CEO Blake Schroeder. "We take every opportunity we are given to test and certify our products and hope that consumers see that as our commitment to them."

To learn more about BSCG or view Kannaway's certification, please visit https://kannaway.com/news/content/pure-gold-1500-mg-receives-certified-cbd-seal-by-bscg,4,822.html .

About Kannaway® Kannaway® is a network sales and marketing company specializing in the sales and marketing of hemp-based botanical products. Kannaway® currently hosts weekly online sales meetings and conferences across the United States, offering unique insight and opportunity to sales professionals who are desirous of becoming successful leaders in the sale and marketing of hemp-based botanical products.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Medical Marijuana, Inc. ( MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc . and Neuropathix, Inc. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. The company's flagship product Real Scientific Hemp Oil has been used in several successful clinical studies throughout Mexico and Brazil to understand its safety and efficacy.

Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com. To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here.

Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s shop.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act.

