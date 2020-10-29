Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary Kannaway® Enters CBN Market; Expands Cannabinoid Portfolio

SAN DIEGO, CA, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the "Company"), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that its subsidiary Kannaway® has officially entered the U.S. cannabinol (CBN) market with the release of two new CBN isolate products.

Not to be confused with cannabidiol (CBD), which has gained significant popularity over the past few years, CBN is another non-psychoactive cannabinoid found in the cannabis plant. Like the Company's full-spectrum CBD products, Kannaway®'s CBN products are derived from all-natural hemp.

"We're very excited to become one of the first major hemp-derived product producers to offer CBN," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "It is being researched in several different studies, including a 300 person study just announced on Oct. 28, for its potential sedation and sleep effects."

This new product line includes:

Kannaway® Pure CBN Liquid: Isolated CBN is combined with sustainably sourced medium-chain triglyceride (MCT) oil, providing an abundant source of essential fatty acids that help to enhance bioavailability naturally. Offered in a 1-ounce bottle with a convenient dropper, each product delivers roughly 30 servings of 10 mg of CBN each.

Kannaway® Pure CBN Gel Capsules: Isolated CBN and MCT oil are also combined, but are presented in a convenient gel capsule form. They come in a 30-pack, with each gel capsule containing 20 mg of pure CBN.

"Though it may be too soon to predict the growth potential for the CBN market, analysts at the Nutrition Business Journal predict that the sleep supplement market will grow 30.1% this year," said Kannaway CEO Blake Schroeder. "We intend to continue to stay up-to-date with the most recent discoveries in cannabinoid research and offer our customers the latest, most popular ingredients available in sleep science and other categories."

To learn more about these products, please visit www.kannaway.com.

About Kannaway® Kannaway® is a network sales and marketing company specializing in the sales and marketing of hemp-based botanical products. Kannaway® currently hosts weekly online sales meetings and conferences across the United States, offering unique insight and opportunity to sales professionals who are desirous of becoming successful leaders in the sale and marketing of hemp-based botanical products.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Medical Marijuana, Inc. ( MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc . and Kannalife, Inc. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. The company's flagship product Real Scientific Hemp Oil has been used in several successful clinical studies throughout Mexico and Brazil to understand its safety and efficacy.

Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com. To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here.

Shareholders and consumers are also encouraged to buy CBD oil and other products at Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s shop.

