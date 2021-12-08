Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary Kannaway® Announces November 2021 As The Best Month In Company History For Japan Division

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the "Company"), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands, and supply chain, announced today that its subsidiary Kannaway® Japan had its best revenue month in the Company's history in November 2021.

"We've experienced tremendous growth and success in Japan this quarter," said Kannaway® CEO Blake Schroeder. "We are excited about our continued development throughout Asia-Pacific as we continue to expand our presence throughout the region."

According to Research and Markets, the global cannabidiol (CBD) oil market is expected to reach $5.3 billion by 2025 with Asia-Pacific as one of the fastest-growing regions.

"The popularity of CBD products in Japan is growing rapidly and we have been able to help further this trend by connecting with consumers to help them become educated on what CBD is and what high-quality CBD products are best for them," said Kannaway® Global Sales Officer Peter Dale. "We are proud to be the market leaders in the CBD category in Japan and around the world."

About Kannaway® Kannaway® is a network sales and marketing company specializing in the sales and marketing of hemp-based botanical products. Kannaway® currently hosts weekly online sales meetings and conferences across the United States, offering unique insight and opportunity to sales professionals who are desirous of becoming successful leaders in the sale and marketing of hemp-based botanical products.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc. We are a company of firsts®. Medical Marijuana, Inc. ( MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc . and Kannalife, Inc. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. The company's flagship product Real Scientific Hemp Oil has been used in several successful clinical studies throughout Mexico and Brazil to understand its safety and efficacy.

Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com. To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here.

