Medical Marijuana, Inc. Announces Key Executive Team Hire And Promotions

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the "Company"), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that it has made several promotions within the organization.

The Company has promoted Todd Morrow, who will now serve as the Chief Financial and Information Officer (CFIO). Michelle Sides, Esq. has been named as the Company's Chief Legal Officer.

In addition, the Company has hired Robert A. Wells Jr. to serve as its Vice President of Finance.

Wells was chosen for this position due to his decades of success serving in key financial roles at consumer-facing companies. Most recently, he served as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of DC Labs & EQyss Grooming Products. While there, he planned, implemented and managed the company's popular product inventory to ensure product demands were met and scaled appropriately. Previously, he served as CFO of the San Diego Padres for 16 years, Chief Operating Officer (COO) and CFO of Anthony Robbins Companies and COO and CFO of DoorTech Industries.

"Our Company is well supported by its employees and thus far we've been able to curate some of the most talented professionals in the industry," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "As we look forward to updated management roles and new personnel, we are confident in continuing our Company vision as a pioneer in the US Cannabidiol (CBD) market that is expected to reach $9.69 billion by 2025."

While serving as Chief Information Officer, Morrow successfully lead strategic decision-making, cross-collaboration and driving greater profitability within the organization's family of companies. As CFIO, Morrow will continue to support the Company's financial success through his keen eye for consumer demand and market strategy.

As a CBD industry co-founder, Sides has long shared Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s vision of changing lives by offering high-quality CBD product. She has held several executive positions within the Company, including Chairman and COO, and has been part of the Board of Directors since 2011. In her role as Chief Legal Officer, Sides will guide the Company through her deep knowledge of legal and regulatory requirements.

"After being deeply entrenched in Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s affairs over the years, I am excited to transition into this new role for the Company that I put my heart and soul into co-founding many years ago," said Sides. "I could not be more proud of what our Company has accomplished, the changes we have made in this industry and the difference we have made in millions of lives. I am incredibly excited about what is ahead and have complete confidence in the talented executive team we have assembled to guide the company's continued success."

