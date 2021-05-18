Medical Marijuana, Inc. And Subsidiary Kannaway® Honored As Stevie Award Winners In 2021 American Business Awards

SAN DIEGO, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the "Company"), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced today that the Company and its subsidiaries received two prestigious Stevie® Awards in The 19th Annual American Business Awards®, the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program.

Notably, Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus was honored with a Bronze Stevie® Award for Entrepreneur of the Year - Food & Beverage and Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s subsidiary Kannaway® received a Bronze Stevie® Award for Achievement in Management - Consumer Products - Non-Durables.

"Leading Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s talented team for over a decade has been an honor in itself and I am humbled to be recognized by the American Business Awards this year," said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. "I look forward to continuing to lead this Company of Firsts as we utilize the recent positive momentum in cannabis and hemp legislation."

The American Business Awards® accepted over 3,800 nominations, a record number, for this year's awards from large and small, public and private, for-profit and non-profit US-operating businesses. Awards were given out to top-performing companies and executives in a wide range of categories such as leadership, customer service, management, public relations, and product development. They were reviewed in a judging process by more than 250 professionals worldwide, whose average scores determined the winners.

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts®. Medical Marijuana, Inc. ( MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc . and Neuropathix, Inc. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. The company's flagship product Real Scientific Hemp Oil has been used in several successful clinical studies throughout Mexico and Brazil to understand its safety and efficacy.

Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com. To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here.

