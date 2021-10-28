Medical Manufacturing Technologies Expands Talented Leadership Team

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Manufacturing Technologies (MMT), a global provider of manufacturing solutions, recently expanded its leadership team to support its growing portfolio.

In his role as Chief Commercial Officer, Rich is responsible for the global commercial strategy of MMT and its subsidiaries, where he leads strategic sales and marketing initiatives to achieve aggressive and sustainable growth. Prior to joining MMT, Rich spent 15 years at the LISI Group of companies in commercial and general management roles, where he delivered strong, meaningful growth in its medical and aerospace business units. In addition to his time at LISI, Rich also held various roles at GKN and has a Master's Degree in Mechanical Engineering.

As Vice President of Strategy & Business Development, Jenna is charged with stewarding M&A activity and driving MMT's strategic initiatives. Before joining MMT, Jenna was a management consultant at Boston Consulting Group (BCG), where she developed growth strategies, performance improvement programs, and large-scale change initiatives for Fortune 500 clients. Jenna also holds a Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Michigan, with her thesis focused on medical device development.

"The additions of Rich and Jenna further enhance our commitment to work along side our customers to solve their most complex manufacturing and service challenges," said Robbie Atkinson, CEO of MMT. "Their expertise and understanding of industry challenges and trends enhance our robust solutions and applications offerings."

MMT's equipment portfolio currently includes micro coil winders, electrochemical and centerless grinding applications, catheter laminators, catheter tipping, cutting, drilling, and punching technologies. These new applications complement MMT's broader solution offerings as a comprehensive source for medical device manufacturing.

For more information about MMT and its subsidiaries, visit www.mmt-inc.com

ABOUT MMTMedical Manufacturing Technologies (MMT) is a vertically integrated business serving the medical device manufacturing industry and beyond. The company offers process development, applications and equipment, technical solutions, and aftermarket support. MMT brands include Glebar, Tridex, SYNEO, CATHTIP, and Engineering By Design.

