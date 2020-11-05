Medical Integration Takes Center Stage At California Chiropractic Convention

With chiropractic practices suffering due to COVID, Dr. Mike Carrberry, founder of Advanced Medical Integration, speaks on how integrated practices are still flourishing despite the pandemic and economic crisis.

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Mike Carrberry, founder of Advanced Medical Integration (AMI) spoke at the California Chiropractic Association (CalChiro) Fall 2020 Conference on the challenges chiropractors currently face and how the solution to surviving the current American healthcare system during COVID-19 is integration.

There are many problems facing the healthcare industry at present. In addition to COVID-19, America is still facing an opioid epidemic that has worsened in recent months with increased opioid addiction and self-medication rates nationwide. Opioids are most frequently prescribed to alleviate the symptoms of back pain or pain from injuries or operations.

This has become worrisome to chiropractors over the years. Most chiropractors would agree that the purpose behind their work is to alleviate human suffering and restore the body's function and form through holistic-based health care that doesn't risk the danger of life-threatening addictions.

"What we are looking to do with an integrated practice is functionally correct the patient, not simply cover up a symptom. When we work together as allied healthcare professionals, we can tap into a lot of resources to get people well. " - AMI founder Dr. Mike Carberry

What does the future hold for chiropractors? How do chiropractors increase the success of their practice so they are able to help more patients and reduce the need for opioids to be prescribed in the first place?

As doctors who attended Dr. Carberry's presentation learned, the answer lies in medical integration. By putting a basic integrated healthcare structure in place, chiropractors and doctors alike are able to provide the best possible care for patients with a variety of effective and non-invasive treatments. Furthermore, while most chiropractic practices suffered greatly during the early COVID-19 shutdowns, AMI's integrated offices were found to remain stable and even flourish during this same period all while increasing their ability to provide vital healthcare services to their communities.

