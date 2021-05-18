Medical Indicators Launches Blog Providing Up-to-date Information On The Healthcare & Medical Device Industries

HAMILTON, N.J., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Indicators, Inc., the largest manufacturer of clinically-accurate single-use thermometers in the world, announces the launch of their blog in an effort to educate, inform, and connect with industry partners, medical personnel, and most importantly, the customers they serve. The site will provide information on recent news, upcoming events, insights from industry experts, and the latest market developments in the medical device and healthcare sectors.

For more than 35 years, Medical Indicators has been a global leader in the single-use medical device arena, supplying their American-made thermometers to more than 30 countries around the world. "Our focus has always been to serve the needs of our customers by manufacturing thermometers that ensure the safety and well-being of patients and the providers who care for them," said Joel Welde, Medical Indicators' Chief Executive Officer. "And our blog will continue that commitment by providing readers with timely, relevant, and exciting news on emerging technologies, developing trends, and the business of innovation in healthcare."

Medical Indicators' single-use thermometers, including NexTemp ®, NexTemp ® Ultra, TempaDOT ®, and TraxIt ®, feature an innovative and proprietary chemistry system that utilizes heat-sensitive crystals to provide the most accurate temperature reading available on the market today. They are individually wrapped and intended to be disposed of after use, virtually eliminating the risk of spreading germs and infections.

"Our thermometers meet or exceed even the highest accuracy and quality control standards," said Welde, "which is why top physicians, national health systems, government agencies, and teaching institutions worldwide trust our thermometers to provide highly-accurate clinical readings, while also preventing patients, their families, and healthcare providers from exposure to infections."

Medical Indicators, Inc. (MII) is a privately-held medical device manufacturer of clinically-accurate, single-use thermometers. Since its inception in 1984, MII has been based in and manufacturing all of their thermometers at their corporate headquarters in New Jersey. MII is dedicated to excellence and innovation in the design and manufacturing of advanced tools for better patient care and strives to be the world leader in the design, development, and marketing of clinically accurate single-use thermometers.

