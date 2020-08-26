Medical Fiber Optics Market Outlook 2020-2026: Focus On Illumination, Endoscopic Imaging, Biomedical Sensing, Laser Signal Delivery, And Other Applications

DUBLIN, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Medical Fiber Optics Market By Application (Illumination, Endoscopic Imaging, Biomedical Sensing, Laser Signal Delivery, and Other Applications), By Fiber Type (Multimode Optical Fiber and Single Mode Optical Fiber), By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Medical Fiber Optics Market size is expected to reach $1.3 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 8.6% CAGR during the forecast period.The adoptions of technologically advanced products and rising awareness about minimally invasive surgeries have become the key factors for boosting the market growth. Advancement in the endoscopic procedure has led to early recognition of cancer and other chronic diseases. Additionally, the evolving utilization of lasers in dentistry and cosmetology and continuous exploration of biomedical sensors are other factors boosting the market.The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include MKS Instruments, Inc. (Newport Corporation), IPG Photonics Corporation, Coherent, Inc., LEONI Group, Fiberoptics Technology, Inc., Timbercon, Inc. (Radiall America, Inc.), Gulf Fiberoptics, Inc., Sunoptic Technologies, LLC, Vitalcor, Inc., and Infinite Electronics, Inc. (Integra Optics, Inc.). Key Topics Covered Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology1.1 Market Definition1.2 Objectives1.3 Market Scope1.4 Segmentation1.4.1 Global Medical Fiber Optics Market, by Application1.4.2 Global Medical Fiber Optics Market, by Fiber Type1.4.3 Global Medical Fiber Optics Market, by Geography1.5 Methodology for the Research Chapter 2. Market Overview2.1 Introduction2.1.1 Overview2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market2.2.1 Market Drivers2.2.2 Market Restraints Chapter 3. Global Medical Fiber Optics Market by Application3.1 Global Illumination Market by Region3.2 Global Endoscopic Imaging Market by Region3.3 Global Biomedical Sensing Market by Region3.4 Global Laser Signal Delivery Market by Region3.5 Global Other Application Market by Region Chapter 4. Global Medical Fiber Optics Market by Fiber Type4.1 Global Multimode Optical Fiber Market by Region4.2 Global Single Mode Optical Fiber Market by Region Chapter 5. Global Medical Fiber Optics Market by Region5.1 North America Medical Fiber Optics Market5.2 Europe Medical Fiber Optics Market5.3 Asia Pacific Medical Fiber Optics Market5.4 LAMEA Medical Fiber Optics Market Chapter 6. Company Profiles6.1 MKS Instruments, Inc. (Newport Corporation)6.2 IPG Photonics Corporation6.3 Coherent, Inc.6.4 LEONI Group6.5 Fiberoptics Technology, Inc.6.6 Timbercon, Inc. (Radiall America, Inc.)6.7 Gulf Fiberoptics, Inc.6.8 Sunoptic Technologies, LLC6.9 Vitalcor, Inc.6.10 Infinite Electronics, Inc. (Integra Optics, Inc.)For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1w46xu

