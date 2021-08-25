Medical Devices Market Witnesses Emergence Of Becton Dickinson And Co. And F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. As Key Market Contributors|Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "medical devices market segmented by Product (Therapeutic and surgical, PMDMID, and Other medical devices) and Geography ( North America, Asia, Europe, and ROW) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" has been added to Technavio's offering. Do you know the medical devices market size is expected to reach a value of USD 139.19 billion during 2021-2025?

The pandemic-focused report highlights the impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior during 2020. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Emerging Opportunities with Key players

Becton Dickinson and Co.

The company offers surgical instruments, infusion devices, infusion therapy devices, BD lancet device, and more.

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

The company offers Accu Check lancing devices, Cell Free DNA collection tube, AVENIO Millisect system and more.

Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA

The company offers products such as 5008S CorDiax, 4008S classix, multiFiltratePRO, among others.

Medical Devices Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Medical devices market is segmented as below:

Product o Therapeutic And Surgical o PMDMID o Other Medical Devices

Geography o North America o Asia o Europe o ROW

The medical devices market is driven by the increasing prevalence of diseases. In addition, other factors such as increasing initiatives and awareness by the public and private organizations and technological advances along with new product launches are expected to trigger the medical devices market toward witnessing a CAGR of 5.21% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers Market Challenges Market Trends Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

