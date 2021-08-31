Medical Consultants Management Grants Payment Grant Incentive Plan To Employees Under Its New Incentive Plan

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Consultants Management, a leading medical practice management services provider, today announced it has granted a payment grant incentive plan under its new Incentive Plan (the "Plan") to employees who have met the plan criteria. The Plan was adopted by the Executive Leadership Team following the vision and under the direction of Mazin Shikara, MD, Founder, President and CEO of Medical Consultants Management, LLC.

"I believe it is important to recognize and reward those employees who truly care about helping our patients and who are dedicated, loyal and focused on making positive long-term contributions to our organization on a daily basis," said Mazin Shikara, MD, Founder, President and CEO of Medical Consultants Management.

Through the Plan, employees who qualify receive various payments following universal business standards and general schedules. The company, which has multiple job openings, plans to grant additional payments as current and future employees qualify.

