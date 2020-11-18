Medical Cannabis Patient Center To Open In Duluth/Hermantown

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vireo Health of Minnesota, LLC ("Vireo" or "the Company"), a subsidiary of Vireo Health International, Inc. (CNSX: VREO, OTCQX: VREOF), today announced the official opening of a new medical cannabis patient center in Duluth/ Hermantown. The new location, called Green Goods, is the first of four new cannabis patient centers the Company expects to open in Minnesota by the end of 2020.

Green Goods Duluth/ Hermantown is located at 4900 Miller Trunk Highway, Hermantown, MN 55811 and will offer medical cannabis in a variety of consumption formats familiar to most patients, including soft gels capsules, oral solutions, tablets, and concentrated cannabis oils. Green Goods will also feature a 'knowledge bar' for patients seeking expert information and full time, onsite pharmacists to help guide patients through their medical cannabis journey.

A Minnesota-based company founded in 2014 by Minneapolis emergency physician Dr. Kyle Kingsley, Vireo is committed to helping Minnesotans who qualify for medical cannabis to better understand and gain access to safe, effective cannabis-based products.

"As a board-certified physician and lifelong Minnesotan, it is an honor to open the first medical cannabis patient center in the Duluth area," said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Kyle Kingsley. "As the fourth-largest city in Minnesota, Duluth is severely underserved for medical cannabis patients, who currently have to drive hours to access this life-changing medicine. Green Goods will work to serve and educate both patients and the local communities on the positive impact of medical cannabis."

Green Goods locations are designed to create an inviting atmosphere that provides personalized service and wellness programs for patients. The locations will also be used for community engagement events, charitable giving programs, and educational outreach efforts. The Company's existing cannabis patient centers in Minneapolis, Bloomington, Rochester, and Moorhead were recently renovated to create a relaxing and engaging environment that helps streamline the process of purchasing medical cannabis products in order to help serve more patients in a timely fashion.

Vireo Health of Minnesota expects to open three more Green Goods locations in Minnesota this year, the new cannabis patient centers will be in Blaine, Burnsville, and Woodbury. To learn more about Vireo Health of Minnesota and Green Goods retail locations, please visit www.minnesotamedicalsolutions.com.

About Vireo Health International, Inc.

Vireo Health International, Inc. ("Vireo" or the "Company") is a Minnesota-based, physician-led cannabis company focused on bringing the best of technology, science, and engineering to the cannabis industry. Vireo manufactures proprietary, branded cannabis products in environmentally-friendly, state-of-the-art greenhouses and distributes its products through its growing network of Green Goods ™ retail dispensaries and through hundreds of third-party dispensaries in seven states. Vireo's team of more than 400 employees, led by scientists, engineers, and cultivation experts, is focused on efficiency and the creation of best-in-class products, while driving scientific innovation within the cannabis industry and developing meaningful intellectual property. Today, Vireo is licensed to grow and/or process cannabis in 7 markets. The Company is operational in 6 of those 7 markets - including the core markets of Minnesota, New York, Arizona, Maryland, and New Mexico. The Company holds 32 total retail dispensary licenses, of which 13 are currently open for business. For more information about Vireo Health, please visit www.vireohealth.com.

